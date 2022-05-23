Counter-UAV Market to be grow at a CAGR of 26.8% in the forecast period of 2020-2027 |BAE Systems, Saab AB

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing emphasis on incorporating the directed energy weapons and extensive rise in investment in the defense & homeland security & intelligence bodies

Market Size – USD 683.7 million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 26.8%, Market Trends – Higher demand for laser-based Anti-Drones or Counter-UAVS for destroying drones & unmanned aerial vehicles” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Counter-UAV Market is forecasted to be worth USD 4.60 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the Counter-UAV by the defense agencies & intelligence bureau, growing adoption of the modern weaponry systems, increasing interest in the adoption of the DEW for the forthcoming combats, and rising interest upon the UAV, drones & missile destroyers, to name a few.

Besides, extensive rise in the cross-border conflict, broadening the number of the existing weaponry technology and updating them into the futuristic ones, and asymmetric warfare & intercountry border conflicts are some of the additional reasons behind the remarkable growth of the market. The laser-based DEW Counter-UAV system is expected to create higher enforcement into the market as many countries are deliberately developing or investing in the high-power laser-directed energy system for using against drones.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/301

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Counter-UAV market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/301

Emergen Research has segmented into the global Counter-UAV Market on the basis of Type, Application, End-Users, Product, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Laser Systems

Electronic Systems

Kinetic Systems

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Defense

Homeland Security

End-Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Marine-based

Land Vehicles

Airborne

Commercial

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Detection

Detection & Disruption

Power Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Up To 100 KW

More Than 100KW

Range Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Up To 100 meters

More Than 100 meters

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/Counter-UAV-market

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the Counter-UAV market.

Companies profiled in the global Counter-UAV market:

The Raytheon Company, The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin, L-3 Communications Ltd, Moog Inc, Thales Group, Saab AB, and Israel Aerospace Industries, among others.

For further queries, please reach out to our team @https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/301

Key Highlights from the Report

In June 2020, Applied Technology Associates (ATA) revealed a contract for developing a target acquisition & tracking platform for the installation on a Stryker military ground vehicle being a part of U.S. Army initiative in order to increase the protection of the soldiers using laser weapon systems.

Higher applicability and increasing investment in the R&D of laser-based direct energy weapons have created a mentionable number of use cases and remarkable growth in the DEW market. The Laser sub-segment in the type of weapons systems segment had 61.2% market share in the year 2019.

The regions in the Asia Pacific led by China, India, Israel, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes.

Regional Bifurcation of the Counter-UAV Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/301

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

Take a Look at our other Reports:

lactase market

https://www.google.ac/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/lactase-market

air quality monitoring system market

https://www.google.ac/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/air-quality-monitoring-system-market

cash flow market

https://www.google.ac/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cash-flow-market

parking management market

https://www.google.ac/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/parking-management-market

sports analytics market

https://www.google.ac/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sports-analytics-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-Counter-UAV-market

Counter-UAV Market Trends, Growth 2027