Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market Growth, Revenue Share Analysis, Company Profiles, and Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Trends – Advancements in technology

Market Size – USD 25.95 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.7%, Market Trends – Advancements in technology ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global assisted reproductive technology market size is expected to reach USD 54.75 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 9.7% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) market revenue growth is driven by increasing popularity of In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) (with or without Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)) and artificial insemination, among other technologies. Infertility is a multi-faceted issue involving social, cultural, and economic implications, which may reach threatening extents in countries reporting lower fertility rates.

According to statistics published by WHO, around 48 million couples and 186 million individuals live with infertility globally. Growing incidence of ovulation problems with irregular or no periods is a common cause of infertility in women. Increased awareness pertaining to various fertility treatments among younger generation and more women opting for such fertility treatments is driving growth of the market.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/165

The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) market along with crucial statistical data about the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) market. The research study provides historical data and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2028. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Some major players in the market report include Origio, Cryolab Ltd., Bloom IVF Center, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Cosmos Biomedical, Irvine Scientific, European Sperm Bank, Ovascience, Parallabs, and Microm UK Ltd.

Highlights from the Report

In June 2020, Ferring Pharmaceuticals announced a two-year collaboration with Igenomix for researching innovative disease mechanisms and targets discovery in conditions associated with infertility and pregnancy, such as preeclampsia, for developing groundbreaking diagnostic and therapeutic approaches for catering high unmet demand. A new hub in Boston was created which will bring experts from both companies and the focus is to investigate molecular structures, develop functional genomic systems and create tools to study embryo implantation among others.

Frozen non-donor segment revenue is expected to register a significantly rapid growth rate during the forecast period due to their established reliability and a higher success rate for pregnancy. The procedure cost is lower as compared to cycles that use fresh embryos and eggs. A frozen transfer is much simpler for both reproductive endocrinologist and patient. This procedure is also less mentally and physically stressful on a women’s body.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/165

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Emergen Research has segmented the global assisted reproductive technology market on the basis of procedure, technology, end-use, and region:

Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Fresh Donor

Fresh Non-Donor

Frozen Donor

Frozen Non-Donor

Egg/Embryo Banking

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) with Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) without Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

Artificial Insemination

Frozen Embryo Transfer (FET)

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospitals

Fertility Clinics

Others

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth and expansion. COVID-19 has affected the global economy by interfering with production and demand, causing market disruption, and inducing financial instability.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/165

Key Points of Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) market

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Aircraft Fuel Systems Market

https://www.google.it.ao/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/aircraft-fuel-systems-market

Dermal Regeneration Template Market

https://www.google.it.ao/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/dermal-regeneration-template-market

Smart Product Vending Machines Market

https://www.google.it.ao/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-product-vending-machines-market

Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships Market

https://www.google.it.ao/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/maritime-autonomous-surface-ships-market

Sound Bar Market

https://www.google.it.ao/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sound-bar-market

Energy and Utilities Analytics Market

https://www.google.it.ao/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/energy-and-utilities-analytics-market

Computer Aided Design Market

https://www.google.it.ao/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/computer-aided-design-market

Streaming Media Devices Market

https://www.google.it.ao/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/streaming-media-devices-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.