A Magazine Owner and Fashion Entrepreneur with an Eye on Under-Represented Business Owners

Fashion Magazine Owner Seeks Under-Represented Entrepreneurs for Inspiring Stories
My passion is to inspire and be inspired, to amplify voices that are not yet to be heard is filtered through each and every story shared in this publication.”BRISBANE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrooRa Magazine announces a global search for inspiring stories from under-represented entrepreneurs. This is a call for business people throughout the world as TrooRa is committed to scouring the globe in search of stories that truly encourage, motivate and inspire a brand new way to see the world. Trystanne Cunningham refuses to forget where she came from and is committed to putting a bright spotlight on fellow under-represented entrepreneurs. “My passion is to inspire and be inspired, to amplify voices that are not yet to be heard is filtered through each and every story shared in this publication. My team and I forage the corners of the world for inspiring stories packed with individuality. By partnering with the passionate creatives, artists and entrepreneurs who are looking to gain exposure through an organic lens we proudly connect the unheard with individuals that admire TrooRa’s diverse inclusive exclusivity,” Cunningham states with genuine conviction.
Trystanne Cunningham is the Founder and Creative Director of TrooRa Magazine. Born in Haiti, Trystanne emigrated with her family to California during her teenage years. She worked hard to break expectations and accomplish “The American Dream.”
For Trystanne, it was never enough to be successful. She also felt a deep obligation to help others overcome the odds and reach success. As a black, immigrant, female entrepreneur, Trystanne knows the obstacles of building a life, voice and career in a new country. In 2018, that mission inspired Trystanne to launch TrooRa Magazine, a digital and print publication aimed at featuring underrepresented business owners and brands which inspire readers to explore the rare sides of life.
For more information, visit www.troora.com or contact the company at P. O. Box 152 Brisbane, CA 94005. 833-755-7273. Email: hello@raremagazine.com.
