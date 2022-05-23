3D Printing Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report till 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rising investments by major market players is a key factor driving 3D printing market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 16.86 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.8%, Market Trend – High demand from North America ” — Emergen Research

The global Three-Dimensional (3D) printing market size reached USD 16.86 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Increasing demand for 3D printing technology across healthcare and aerospace industries is driving market revenue growth. Adoption of 3D printing technology across various industries has been increasing due to improved accuracy of end products created using the technology. 3D printing opens up new possibilities for design, manufacture, and performance of architectural forms, materials, and construction systems. It is a novel and adaptable method of product development that employs digital software such as Computer-Aided Design (CAD) to create multiple thin layers, which are then sent to the 3D printer for manufacturing. The technology enables manufacturers to print customized products as per specified standards.

In various industries such as medical, automotive, consumer goods, and aerospace, there is a growing trend of shifting from prototyping to functional manufacturing. Extensive research in this area has resulted in development of advanced techniques such as 3D printing, which can effectively mold materials, including plastics, biomaterials, and polymers to produce desired products. Furthermore, 3D printing is also used for educational purposes such as for facilitating improved learning, skills development, and for enhancing student and teacher engagement. Increasing R&D initiatives are leading to reduced cost of procuring 3D printing devices, which in turn, is increasing global demand and thus, boosting growth of the 3D printing market.

The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the 3D Printing market along with crucial statistical data about the 3D Printing market. The research study provides historical data and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2030. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Some major companies in the global market report include 3D Systems, Inc., Stratasys Ltd., GE Additive, EOS, voxeljet AG, SLM Solutions, Optomec Inc., Proto Labs, Nano Dimension, and Materialise.

Highlights from the Report

Aerospace & defense industries were among the first to use 3D printing technology. Real functional aircraft parts such as wall panels, air ducts, and even structural metal components are printed and using this technology. Aircraft manufacturers such as Airbus and Boeing use 3D printing technology to create complex geometries without the need for expensive tools. Additionally, metal 3D printing is increasingly being used in manufacturing rockets as it enables manufacturers to print parts more quickly.

Printer segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2021, owing to increasing adoption of printers due to design flexibility, affordability, rapid prototyping, and cost-efficiency this process offers. Furthermore, these printers can be configured to print any part or module continuously, reducing material costs and ensuring little or no raw material waste. Printers are, therefore, widely being used for personal, professional, and industrial purposes.

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the 3D Printing industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 3D printing market on the basis of offering, process, application, end-use, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Printer

Material

Software

Service

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Material Extrusion

Material Jetting

Powder Bed Fusion

Vat Photopolymerization

Binder Jetting

Sheet Lamination

Directed Energy Deposition

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Functional Part Manufacturing

Prototyping

Tooling

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Automotive

Others

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth and expansion. COVID-19 has affected the global economy by interfering with production and demand, causing market disruption, and inducing financial instability.

Key Points of 3D Printing Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the 3D Printing market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the 3D Printing market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the 3D Printing market

