Council President Albornoz to Hold Media Availability on May 23 at 11 a.m. to Discuss Preliminary Agreement on the Fiscal Year 2023 Operating Budget and Six-Year Capital Budget

MARYLAND, May 23 - For Immediate Release: Friday, May 20, 2022

Rockville, Md., May 20, 2022—On Monday, May 23 at 11 a.m., Council President Gabe Albornoz will hold a media availability to provide an overview of the Council’s preliminary agreement to the Fiscal Year 2023 Operating Budget and the six-year capital budget. He will also discuss an upcoming joint committee meeting to determine the best way forward on Montgomery County’s search for a new public health officer.

Montgomery County Health and Human Services Public Health Emergency Preparedness Manager Sean O’Donnell will join the media availability to provide a public health update.

The media availability will be held via Zoom and is for credentialed members of the media.

The public can watch on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil).

Members of the media must RSVP before 10 a.m. on May 23 to Sonya Healy at Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov to receive the Zoom login information.

For more information contact: Sonya Healy, legislative information officer, at Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov or 240-328-2069 or Lillian Cruz, deputy chief of staff, Office of Council President Albornoz at Lillian.Cruz@montgomerycountymd.gov or 240-777-7801.

