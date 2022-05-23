Topical Drug Delivery Market Driving Factors by Trends, Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts Research 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Topical Drug Delivery Market Size – USD 88.96 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.3%

The global topical drug delivery market is mainly driven by major increase in prevalence of skin diseases, infections, and conditions that require application of topical drugs and solutions. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global topical drug delivery market is expected to register high revenue growth and reach a market size of USD 145.68 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The importance of topical drug formulations for pharmaceutical delivery is rapidly increasing, and rising demand and use of these types of products is contributing to increasing market size currently, and the trend for more convenient treatments at home is contributing to increasing market size.

Topical drug delivery routes helps to deliver drug substance more selectively to the specific area, while avoiding drug level fluctuations. This method also offers inter-and intra-patient variations, better compliance, and high suitability for self-medication and better convenience. The global topical drug delivery market is mainly driven by major increase in prevalence of skin diseases, infections, and conditions that require application of topical drugs and solutions.

Top Companies Profiled in the Topical Drug Delivery Market Report Include : Johnson & Johnson, Nestlé SA, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis AG, Merck & Co, Bausch Health Companies, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Bayer AG, Hisamitsu Pharmaceuticals, and Encore Dermatology, Inc.

The growing prevalence of skin disorders, such as acne, eczema, psoriasis, etc., continues to drive growth in the global market for topical drug delivery. Some other main factors, such as the non-invasive nature of this route of drug administration, enhanced efficacy of drugs administered into the skin, and increased global geriatric population, are other major factors that further drive the growth of the current market for drug delivery. In addition, new topical drug approvals and rapid technological advances and improvements, as well as ongoing advancements in the industry, are expected to significantly boost growth in the topical drug delivery market over the forecast period.

Semi-solid Formulations Segment Accounted for Largest Revenue Share in 2020:

The semi-solid formulations segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Factors contributing to revenue growth of this segment include growing demand for semi-solid topical drug formulations such as ointments, creams, gels, and lotions, due to their advantages such as easy application, more effective delivery of drug molecules, and non-invasive nature.

Home Healthcare Segment Revenue to Expand at the Fastest CAGR:

Based on end-use, the global topical drug delivery market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, home healthcare, diagnostic centers, and burn centers. The home healthcare segment is expected to dominate other segments in terms of revenue growth rate in the global market over the forecast period. Increasing incidences of skin diseases and minor skin injuries such as burns and cuts, increasing self-medication practices, and rising demand for topical dermatological products such as ointments, creams, gels, lotions, foams, suspensions, and solutions for home health care purposes are major factors expected to drive this segment’s revenue growth.

North America Accounted for Largest Revenue Share in 2020:

Among regional markets, the North America topical drug delivery market accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Factors boosting revenue growth of the North America market are rising incidences of skin disorders, increasing cases of minor or major skin injuries, increased spending on topical dermatological products, rising per capita income, and presence of key market players, such as Johnson & Johnson, Bausch Health Companies, and Encore Dermatology, Inc., in the region.

It exclusively offers details about the regulatory framework and development policies that have been implemented in the market over recent years latest Topical Drug Delivery Market trends The Global Topical Drug Delivery Market report is an all-inclusive document on the current scenario of the global Topical Drug Delivery Market industry.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global topical drug delivery market based on product types, route, end-use, and regions as follows:

Product Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017–2027)

Semi-Solid

Solid Formulations

Transdermal Products

Liquid Formulations

Route Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017–2027)

Dermal

Ophthalmic

Nasal

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Burn Center

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:

The global Topical Drug Delivery Market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Topical Drug Delivery Market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements

𝐖𝐡𝐲 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐛𝐮𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐓𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭?

The study paper dissects the total market potential of major regions with strengths, opportunity and challenge, constraints, and dangers.

By identifying the high-improvement locations, the study inspects the open entryways, keeping an eye out for accomplices.

It examines each submarket in terms of a single improvement design and its contribution to the market.

It examines the recent developments, such as advancements, business strategies, new product releases, and acquisitions.

It purposefully profiles the major market players and thoroughly investigates their advancement strategies.

