Pharmaceutical Solubility and Bioavailability Enhancement Market Size by Top Leading Key Players, Various Important Aspects of COVID 19 Outbreak, Growth Opportunities, Share, Trends, Outlook and Forecast to 2022-2030

The growing demand of efficacious drugs and other major driving factors is expected to favour the rise in the global pharmaceutical solubility and bioavailability enhancement market.

Reports and Insights has published a new report titled, "Pharmaceutical Solubility and Bioavailability Enhancement Market: Opportunity Analysis and Future Assessment 2022-2030" analyzed by Molecule Type (Small Molecules, Biologics), By Oral Dosage Form (Oral Solid Dosage Form, Oral Liquid Dosage Form), By Technology (Particle size reduction, Lipid Solubilization Modification of Crystal Habit, Solid Dispersions, Complexation, Cryogenic Techniques, Micellar Solubilization Technology), By Excipients Type (Surfactants, Polyethylene Glycols (PEG), Polysorbates, Poloxamers, Solutol HS 15, Polyoxyl stearates, N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone, Ethanol, Glycerin, Lecithin, Docusate sodium (DSS), Sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS), Polymers, Copovidone, HPMC, Polymethacrylates (PMAs), HPMCAS, Povidone (PVP), HPC, Polyvinyl, Caprolactam-polyvinyl acetate-polyethylene glycol copolymer, PEO, HPMCP, Lipid-based excipients, Cyclodextrins, Mesoporous Silica, Dendrimers) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, & Africa) is expected to grow at a significant CAGR for the period between 2022 and 2030.

Pharmaceutical Solubility and Bioavailability Enhancement Introduction

Bioavailability speaks about the capability of a drug or other substance to be immersed and consumed by the body. Likewise, solubility demonstrates the level to which a substance dissolves in a solvent to make a solution.

The solubility and bioavailability of a pharmaceutical compound are a couple of the most crucial criterions with a view to accomplishing a coveted concentration of drug in systemic circulation for a coveted or anticipated pharmacological retort. Thereby, the solubility and bioavailability are one of the chief concerns associated with marketed pharmaceuticals, owing to which, the market is projected to grow higher over the years.

Pharmaceutical Solubility and Bioavailability Enhancement Market Dynamics

According to the studies, it is revealed that about 40% of available drugs are inadequately soluble/bioavailable. For that reason, an immense number of drugs fail to arrive on the market due to their poor solubility/bioavailability. Thus, there is a significant growth in the number of key players engaged in the pharmaceutical solubility and bioavailability enhancement market, ultimately boosting the market growth.

In addition to that, the growing number of chronic diseases and disorders among the population all across the world is encouraging the demand of effective drugs for better treatment of the patients, worldwide, which is also projected to play a positive role in propelling the growth of the global pharmaceutical solubility and bioavailability enhancement market in the coming years.

Pharmaceutical Solubility and Bioavailability Enhancement Market Segmentation

The global pharmaceutical solubility and bioavailability enhancement market is segmented on the basis of molecule type, oral dosage form, technology, excipients type and region.

By Molecule Type

Small Molecules

Biologics

By Oral Dosage Form

Oral Solid Dosage Form

Oral Liquid Dosage Form

By Technology

Particle size reduction

Lipid Solubilization Modification of Crystal Habit

Solid Dispersions

Complexation

Cryogenic Techniques

Micellar Solubilization Technology

By Excipients Type

Surfactants

Polyethylene Glycols (PEG)

Polysorbates

Poloxamers

Solutol HS 15

Polyoxyl stearates

N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone

Ethanol

Glycerin

Lecithin

Docusate sodium (DSS)

Sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS)

Polymers

Copovidone

HPMC

Polymethacrylates (PMAs)

HPMCAS

Povidone (PVP)

HPC

Polyvinyl

Caprolactam-polyvinyl acetate-polyethylene glycol copolymer

PEO

HPMCP

Lipid-based excipients

Cyclodextrins

Mesoporous Silica

Dendrimers

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Pharmaceutical Solubility and Bioavailability Enhancement Market Key Players

The key participating players of the global pharmaceutical solubility and bioavailability enhancement market include BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Lonza Group AG, Ajinomoto Althea Inc., Curia Global, Inc., Catalent, Inc., Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Merck KGaA, among others002E

