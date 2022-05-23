Birdie Appoints Former Nubank Executive Alexandre Spengler as Head of Product

AI-Powered SaaS Platform for Product Managers and Marketers Adds Proven Product Executive Who Has Worked for Nubank and RD Station

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birdie , the AI-powered SaaS platform that delivers actionable insights for product lifecycle management and optimization, today announced the appointment of Alexandre Spengler as Head of Product. Spengler was formerly the Head of Product for Nubank, the largest fintech bank in Latin America that went public on NYSE last year, and the Group Product Manager at RD Station, the largest SaaS company in Latin America.



In his role at Birdie, Spengler will use his expertise to fortify the Product culture and build leading products that will enable Product teams to optimize their customer feedback analysis along the product lifecycle. He will focus on how Birdie's products can best deliver success to customers and enable the company to scale. In addition, Spengler will support the consolidation of the product organization within Birdie to continue to evolve the product culture and the products themselves.

Spengler has over 16 years of experience in technology as an executive and entrepreneur. His experience in product management stems from both a technical standpoint: creation and evolution of products, the definition of product development processes, and a personnel point of view: formation and enhancement of teams, leadership, and development of product personnel.

Alex Hadade, CEO and Co-Founder of Birdie said, "I'm really excited to announce another great addition to our product team. We're bringing strong product leadership to keep building a leading product intelligence platform. Spengler has immense experience leading Product teams and helping both early-stage and unicorn companies scale their products." According to Hadade, “Spengler will help Birdie augment current capabilities to ensure that product teams can deeply understand their customer needs and drive product leadership with more data-driven decisions."

Speaking about what attracted him to join Birdie, Spengler said, “I believe that what Birdie is building has the potential to change how Product Management is done in companies. The vision of helping companies understand their customers better and more efficiently to develop leading products is in line with what I believe, and I feel I can help with this. They are also forming an incredible team and I will have the opportunity to work with people I admire. And last but not least, I love that we are using cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence technologies like NPL and Machine Learning to build our products."

About Birdie

Birdie is a pioneering SaaS platform that generates insights for product development and optimization. The company, which uses AI and NLP to process consumer opinions from different public and private data sources, generates automatic insights to support strategic decisions along the product lifecycle to maximize competitive advantage.

Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Hadade, Patrícia Osorio, Everton Cherman, and Rodrigo Pantigas, Birdie is headquartered in Palo Alto with offices in Miami and São Paulo and is backed by Softbank, Illuminate Ventures, Fusion Fund, Astella, Endeavor Catalyst, and private investors. For more information, visit Birdie.ai or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter .

