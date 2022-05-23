Ozone Generator Market 2021 to 2027 Business Growth Statistics | Toshiba, Suez, Mitsubishi, Ozone Tech Systems, Daikin

Emergen Research Logo

Growing need to reduce air pollution and rising demand for wastewater treatment are projected to drive the ozone generator market during the forecast period.

Ozone Generator Market Size – USD 942.5 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.9%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ozone generator market was valued at USD 942.5 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1501.8 Million by 2027, proliferating at a CAGR of 5.9%. With the ongoing research in applied science, the market is expected to expand significantly. Ozone generators are also used in the residential sector to clean air and purify water. They are useful in decreasing the growth of bacteria and fungi inside homes. However, certain regulations limit the adoption of ozone generator products. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) has imposed strict regulations regarding air purifiers sold in the state to ensure that harmful ozone levels are not produced.

Major drivers of the ozone generator market include stringent environmental regulations implemented by national and local governments and surge in the demand for ozone generators from various end-use industries. However, high installation and operational costs of ozone generators and lack of awareness about the product are likely to hinder the market during the forecast period.

Ozone generators are used in laboratories and medical equipment to disinfect medical equipment and treat health conditions. They can also help prevent wounds. Additionally, people with breathing problems may benefit from ozone therapy because it reduces stress on the lungs by increasing the level of oxygen in the blood.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

Toshiba, Suez, Mitsubishi, Ozone Tech Systems, Daikin, Lenntech, Primozone, Faraday Ozone, Ozone Solutions and DEL Ozone

𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎:

Based on technology, the global ozone generator market is segmented into corona discharge, cold plasma, ultraviolet, and electrolysis. The corona discharge segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global market in 2020 due to favorable factors. Growth of this segment is majorly attributed to increasing availability of corona discharge ozone generators at reasonable/affordable prices and rising demand for these devices in various industries as they produce medical-grade ozone.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 :

Among regional markets, the Asia Pacific ozone generator market accounted for the largest revenue share in the global market share in 2020. Factors such as rapid industrialization and urbanization – particularly in developing countries like China, India, and Japan – rapidly rising levels of environmental pollution, increasing adoption of air and water treatment technologies such as ozone disinfection, and presence of leading industry players in the region, including Toshiba Corporation, Mitsubishi, and Daikin Industries Ltd., are key drivers for the Asia Pacific market growth.

