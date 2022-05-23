A Cybersecurity Expert with Dentists and Healthcare in Mind
Cybersecurity Expert Leverages Rich Family History to Focus on Dentists and Healthcare
Metallic IT is a woman-led and minority-owned small business with a team of experts capable of serving all of your needs.”ALHAMBRA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metallic IT announces its Corporate Office headquarters move to Alhambra, California to focus on dentists and healthcare in the United States. The move allows the company to be more flexible, responsive and better positioned to be a recurring asset for their many clients in the United States. Christian Doroja is a man on a mission. “We are focused on enabling our clients to maximize their productivity and minimize costly downtime by equipping them with an operating model that ensures cybersecurity, cyber-resilience, data protection and online security,” Doroja states with zeal. “Metallic IT is a woman-led and minority-owned small business with a team of experts capable of serving all of your needs. Our more than 30 multi-cultural. multi-lingual and multi-generational team members have both a broad and relevant enterprise-level certified experience,” Doroja continues.
His passion for supporting healthcare and dental practices stems from a family history in the medical field, with both of his parents working in different areas of the industry. That, combined with his love for technology, led Christian to focus on supporting dental and healthcare practices. He understands the challenges they face when it comes to cybersecurity, compliance and day-to-day IT tasks and is dedicated to making their lives easier.
A lifetime of martial arts has played a significant role in Christian’s career and contributes to his leadership approach. He began learning Taekwondo as a child, which instilled in him the desire to achieve more - and his competitive streak. He holds a 6th Dan WT Blackbelt and has coached athletes from beginners to Olympians. Christian is a member of the National Coaching Sports Institute of Canada, Coaches Association of Ontario and Coaches Association of Canada and is a Chartered Professional Coach (ChPC).
For more information, visit www.metallicit.ai or contact the company at 2929 West Valley Boulevard Alhambra, CA 91803. 626-561-4040. Email: sales@metallicit.ai.
