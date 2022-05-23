Metaverse – The Now and Future of the Gaming Industry | Roblox Corporation, Magic Leap, Nike, Tencent Holdings Ltd, etc

Emergen Research Logo

Rapidly rising popularity of play-to-earn games, growing user bases of popular games & increasing spending in the gaming sector by professional & casual gamers

Metaverse in Gaming Trends – Surging demand for VR headsets and other hands-free devices ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metaverse is a virtual universe that combines digital technologies such as VR, AR, and other technologies such video-conferencing, cryptocurrencies, games, social media, and live-streaming. Metaverse in gaming Industry allows users to engaged in immersive virtual reality and increasing number of companies are focusing on developing digitally immersive platforms to offer enhanced gaming experiences to users.

Increasing popularity of play-to-earn games, rapid advancements in AR, VR, and XR technologies, and rising user base in the gaming sector are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of VR headsets and other hands-free technologies, increasing development of play-to-earn gaming platforms in the metaverse, and rapidly rising investment in metaverse gaming platforms are other factors that can contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Make Payment [Buy your Exclusive copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/889

Metaverse can change the way people interact with technology and each other and has the ability to enhance communication and connections. Metaverse majorly focuses on the gaming sector and increasing number of gaming companies, online gambling companies and esports enthusiasts are focusing on leveraging metaverse to develop more accessible, immersive, and value driven gaming environments for users. Integration go NFTs and cryptocurrencies will allows users to buy in-game assets and create value and support the metaverse ecosystem. Advancements in cloud gaming, rising popularity of subscription-based services, and increasing demand for more immersive gaming platforms are some other factors expected to fuel market growth going ahead. However, lack of knowledge regarding metaverse technologies, high costs of high-end VR devices, and concerns regarding data security and privacy are some factors that can hamper market growth to a certain extent going ahead.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

Roblox Corporation

Tencent Holdings Ltd

Epic Games

Magic Leap, Inc.

Facebook, Inc.

Lilith Games

Nike

NVIDIA

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/889

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Social distancing and restrictions severely disrupted businesses and operations

Lockdowns caused disruptions in transportation and logistics

Impacted manufacturing activities and mining operations globally

Took a toll on economy of various countries

Caused sudden and drastic downturn in economic activity

Disrupted agriculture, fisheries, dairy, and other sectors

Caused loss of employment and financial crisis

Supply impacts were further compounded owing to reduced disposable income

Emergence of variants continue to cause concerns and impact normal routines

VR Headsets Segment to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

VR headsets segment is expected to dominate other device segments in terms of revenue share over the forecast period attributable to rapid adoption of VR headsets due to rising demand for immersive gaming experiences, technological advancements in AR and VR devices, rising popularity of VR gaming, and rapid launch of advanced VR headsets.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/889

NFTs Segment to Register Rapid Revenue CAGR:

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period attributable to use of NFTs to purchase in-game assets, carry out secure property transactions, and facilitate efficient identity, social, and community experiences in the metaverse. NFTs are secured via blockchain technology and enables users to participate in financial in-game economies in the metaverse.

Asia Pacific Market Revenue to Expand Significantly:

Asia Pacific is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period attributable to technological advancements in metaverse platforms, rising acceptance of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency, increasing population of gamers and rising disposable income among individuals, and increasing investment to develop highly immersive gaming platforms.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global metaverse in gaming market on the basis of component, device, technology, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hardware

Software

Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Mobile

VR Headsets

PCs

Gaming Consoles

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

NFT

Blockchain

Virtual Reality

Augmented Reality

Mixed Reality

Extended Reality

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/metaverse-in-gaming-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

Israel

Rest of MEA

The report covers the analysis of the factors anticipated to drive the Global Metaverse In Gaming Market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report considers 2019 as the base year and 2017-2018 as the historical years. It puts examines drivers and restraints of the Metaverse In Gaming market and analyzes their impact on the industry throughout the forecast period.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/889

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available as per the client’s requirements. Please connect with us to know more about the report, and our team will ensure you get the report tailored according to your needs.

Browse More Similar Reports:

Drone Inspection And Monitoring Market-https://www.google.as/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/drone-inspection-and-monitoring-market

Network Performance Monitoring And Diagnostics Market-https://www.google.as/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/network-performance-monitoring-and-diagnostics-market

Wearable Gaming Market-https://www.google.as/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/wearable-gaming-market

Soil Testing Equipment Market-https://www.google.as/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/soil-testing-equipment-market

Retail Point Of Sale Market-https://www.google.as/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/retail-point-of-sale-market

Smart Stethoscope Market-https://www.google.as/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-stethoscope-market

Development Security And Operations Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/development-security-and-operations-market

About Emergen Research

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing Marketresearch and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.