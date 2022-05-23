SOC as a Service Market 2022 Size, Share, Business Prospect, Recent Trends, Growth Analysis, Segmentation by application, and Forecast till 2028

Top Key Players are Proficio, BlackStratus, Cygilant, and Thales e-Security

/EIN News/ -- Pune, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOC as a Service market research report is an expert’s analysis which mainly includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. Also the reports give analysis on sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, forecast. SOC as a Service market research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Also, this study offers a detailed market estimates by emphasizing statistics on several aspects covers market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends.

The global SOC as a Service market size is projected to reach US$ 772.9 million by 2028, from US$ 296.3 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.2% during 2022-2028.

Market split by Type, can be divided into: -

Prevention

Detection

Incident Response

Market split by Application, can be divided into: -

BFSI

Healthcare

Education

Retail

IT and Telecom

Logistics and Transportation

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Leading players of SOC as a Service including: -

Proficio

BlackStratus

Thales e-Security

Cygilant

Alert Logic

Arctic Wolf Networks

Netmagic Solutions

ESDS Software Solution

AQM Technologies

Suma Soft

