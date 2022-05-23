PHILIPPINES, May 23 - Press Release

May 21, 2022 Bong Go congratulates Diaz for defending weightlifting crown in Hanoi SEA Games; wishes boxer Marcial, other competing Ph athletes good luck as he supports more incentives for medalists Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, on Friday, May 20, congratulated weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, the first Filipino in history to clinch an Olympic gold medal, as she successfully defended her women's 55kg weightlifting crown at the 2021 Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam. "Congratulations kay Hidilyn sa kanyang matagumpay na pagdepensa sa kanyang korona sa Hanoi SEA Games," said Go. "Ang tagumpay mo ay tagumpay ng ating bansang Pilipinas. Mabuhay ka, Hidilyn!" he added. Hidilyn sent a video message to the senator, saying, "Thank you so much sa suporta na binigay ninyo sa sports. See you soon!" The Filipina Olympian lifted a total of 206kg during the event, with 92kg in the snatch and 114 kg in the clean and jerk. This is Hidilyn's second gold in the SEA Games after clinching the first one in 2019. Meanwhile, the senator also wished Olympics bronze medalist Eumir Felix Marcial good luck as the latter is set to battle for the gold medal in the Middleweight Boxing event this coming Sunday. "Good luck rin po sa ating pambato na si Eumir Marcial sa kanyang laban para sa gold medal sa middleweight boxing division sa SEA Games," Go said. "Ako naman po ay tiwalang kakayanin niyang manalo at makuha ang gintong medalya para sa ating bayan. Dito lang po kami, full support po kami sa lahat ng ating mga atleta," he added. Marcial clinched a place for the middleweight gold medal match following a dominant victory against his Thai opponent last Thursday. He will face Timor Leste's Delio Anzaqeci Raksat for the gold medal. Marcial bagged the bronze medal in the Men's Middleweight Boxing Division in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In a video message to Go, Marcial thanked the senator for his support to Filipino athletes, saying, "Maraming salamat sa pagsuporta sa aming mga atleta. God bless, sir!" In an ambush interview after he attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the four-storey hospital building and monitoring visit of the Malasakit Center at the Valenzuela Medical Center, the senator has expressed his full support to the Filipino athletes competing in Hanoi. "Ako naman bilang Committee Chair sa Sports, alam niyo naman parati kong isinusulong, ako po nakikipaglaban para sa kanila, sa budget nila na dadagdagan po 'yung pondo kada taon at ipalalaban ko po ang ating mga atleta," said Go. "Hindi po ako titigil sa pagpu-push po ng tulong, full support po ako sa ating mga atleta. And in fact, willing po ako magpagitna sa kanila kung may mga away diyan or hindi pagkakaintindihan. Willing po ako magpagtina sa kanila. Karangalan po ng ating mga kababayan ang nakataya po dito," he added. Finally, Go told reporters that he will try to seek for more incentives for Filipino athletes who have bagged medals for the country in order to further motivate them to train and work hard. "I cannot speak on behalf of the President lalung lalo na po patapos na ang kanyang termino, lalung lalo na sa mga incentives 'no. Pero, I will push for it. Kung kaya pa ng administrasyon ni Pangulong Duterte na magbigay isa-suggest ko po," said Go. The senator continued, "Isa-suggest ko po na, 'pwede ba Mr. President, kaya pa, allowed by your office or allowed by legal means ay pwede bang tulungan natin ang ating mga atleta lalung lalo na po mga nagsakripisyo na makapagbigay po ng karangalan para sa ating mga kababayan, nagdala po ng medalya sa ating bayan'." "Bigyan po natin sila ng insentibo para mas lalong ma-engganyo na magtraining, at the same time, magbigay pa po ng kanilang dobleng pagsisikap sa mga next games. Marami pa, eh. After SEA Games, Asian Games, may Olympics pa po," he ended. As of May 20, 6 pm, the Philippines has garnered 188 medals -- 43 golds, 59 silvers, and 86 bronzes.