PHILIPPINES, May 23 - Press Release

May 21, 2022 'Be responsible licensed gun owners,' says Bong Go as PRRD inks bill extending validity of firearms license Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Public Order, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go lauded President Rodrigo Duterte for signing Republic Act No. 11766, fixing the validity period of firearm licenses and registration from two years to five or ten years. Under the newly signed law, all licenses to possess a firearm, regardless of type or classification, shall be renewed every five years or ten years, at the option of the licensee, which shall be reckoned from the birthdate of the said licensee, unless sooner revoked or suspended. RA 11766 was released on May 17. It amended RA 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act. "Alam po ng ating Pangulo kung gaano po kaimportante ang kaligtasan ng bawat isa. Kaya naman sa pagsasatupad ng batas na ito, we expect more responsible and law abiding licensed gun owners," said Go. "Nakikiusap din po ako na mas maging responsable sa paghawak ng baril at tandaan po natin na importante ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino," reminded Go. The law also provides that the registration of firearms shall be renewed every five years or ten years, at the option of the licensee. Meanwhile, a permit to carry firearms outside of residence shall be valid for two years from the date of approval of the application, unless sooner revoked or suspended. "Huwag po natin i-take advantage ang pagkakaroon ng baril. Pakiusap po sa lahat, maging responsableng gun owner po tayo. At dapat po ay magkaroon kayo ng firearm safety training bago po bumili kayo ng baril," Go appealed. In addition, the Act provides that persons considered to be "under imminent danger by nature of their profession, occupation, or business" are exempted from getting a threat assessment certificate as one of the requirements for acquiring or renewing a firearms license. These include lawyers, accountants, media practitioners, cashiers and bank tellers, priests, ministers, rabbi, imams, physicians and nurses, engineers, businessmen who are exposed to high risk of being targets of criminal elements, elected incumbent and former officials, and active and retired soldiers and policemen. Under the measure, the chief of the Philippine National Police must formulate the rules and regulations for the effective implementation of the law. The non-issuance of the implementing rules and regulations must not prevent the implementation of the act upon its effectivity. "Ang batas na ito ay isinatupad para sa kaligtasan ng bawat isa. Kaya sa lahat ng gun owner po sa bansa, maging responsable at gamitin ang pagmamay-ari ng baril sa tamang paraan," he concluded.