PRIB: Senate, HoR to convene as NBOC to canvass votes for President, Vice President

May 23, 2022

Senate, HoR to convene as NBOC to canvass votes for President, Vice President

The Senate on Monday, May 23, 2022, adopted a resolution convening the Senate and the House of Representatives as National Board of Canvassers (NBOC) which will canvass and proclaim the winning candidates for President and Vice President in the May 9, 2022 elections.

Senators adopted Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 18 allowing both chambers to hold a joint session starting Tuesday, May 24, 2022 to be held at the House of Representatives building in Quezon City.

The two chambers would then adopt the rules for canvassing and create the Senate and House panels that would form the Joint Canvassing Committee to conduct the actual canvassing of votes.

Under Article VII, Section 4 of the Constitution, the Senate is mandated to receive the returns of every election for President and Vice-President, duly certified by the board of canvassers of each province or city.

The Senate started receiving Certificates of Canvass (COCs) immediately after the closing of election precincts last May 9. As of May 19, Thursday, the Senate received 156 of the total 173 COCs expected to be transmitted to the upper chamber.

The Senate transferred the COCs and ERs to the House of Representatives at dawn today.

The 18th Congress will adjourn sine die its third and last regular session on June 4, 2022.

