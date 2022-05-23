PHILIPPINES, May 23 - Press Release

May 20, 2022 Poe family on the passing of Ms. Susan Roces: With great sadness, we announce the loss of our beloved Jesusa Sonora Poe, whom many of you know as Susan Roces. She passed away peacefully on a Friday evening, May 20, 2022, surrounded by love and warmth, with her daughter Grace, her nephews Joseph and Jeffrey and many of her family and close friends. She lived life fully and gracefully. Remember her in her beauty, warmth and kindness. She is now with the Lord and her beloved Ronnie -- FPJ. We will miss her sorely but we celebrate a life well lived. Susan Roces -- daughter, mother, grandmother, a true Filipina and a national treasure.