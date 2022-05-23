Submit Release
News Search

There were 412 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,643 in the last 365 days.

Poe family on the passing of Ms. Susan Roces:

PHILIPPINES, May 23 - Press Release
May 20, 2022

Poe family on the passing of Ms. Susan Roces:

With great sadness, we announce the loss of our beloved Jesusa Sonora Poe, whom many of you know as Susan Roces. She passed away peacefully on a Friday evening, May 20, 2022, surrounded by love and warmth, with her daughter Grace, her nephews Joseph and Jeffrey and many of her family and close friends. She lived life fully and gracefully. Remember her in her beauty, warmth and kindness. She is now with the Lord and her beloved Ronnie -- FPJ. We will miss her sorely but we celebrate a life well lived. Susan Roces -- daughter, mother, grandmother, a true Filipina and a national treasure.

You just read:

Poe family on the passing of Ms. Susan Roces:

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.