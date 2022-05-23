Dela Rosa: Manifestation: Approval on third reading (SBN 2423) Private Security Industry Act

PHILIPPINES, May 23 - Press Release

May 23, 2022 MANIFESTATION: APPROVAL ON THIRD READING (SBN 2423)

PRIVATE SECURITY SERVICES INDUSTRY ACT Mr. President, when I sponsored this measure, it was in anticipation of questions such as 'should this measure be prioritized, in the middle of the pandemic?' and 'is this really necessary to be discussed now?' I am glad that my fellow members of the Senate were able to see what I intended to show: that the urgency of this bill is not to be found on the surface. Instead, its urgency lies in the almost unseen, seldom appreciated actions of its stakeholders - our security officers, our security guards, all of our security professionals. By saying yes to this measure, we are giving the industry the legislative support which has been lacking all this time, when it was relying on a law that was 52 years old. Much gratitude is due especially to Senator Bong Go, who is co-sponsor of this measure, to Senator Tolentino, the Majority Floor Leader Senator Zubiri, and especially to the Minority Floor Leader, Senator Drilon, for his contribution in the refinement of the bill. It is my fervent hope, and I believe it is also the hope of this body, that through this measure, the private security services industry shall flourish even further, along with the success of every individual security professional. Mr. President, on behalf of all our security officers, our security guards, and all of our security professionals, allow me to express my appreciation to this august body. Mabuhay po tayong lahat! Thank you, Mr. President.