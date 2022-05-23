PHILIPPINES, May 23 - Press Release

May 23, 2022 Revilla hails enactment of SK Reform law Senator Ramon Bong Revilla hailed the enactment of Republic Act No. 11768 which strengthens the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) as a meaningful vehicle for youth participation in local governance and in nation-building. Revilla, who is one of the authors of the law alongside Senators Sonny Angara and Imee Marcos, is elated that policy gaps and issues under the SK Reform Act of 2015 will finally be addressed in this measure, specifically the lack of compensation and inadequate support for SK officials and uncertainties in funding. Section 4 of the new law provides that SK members, including the SK treasurer and secretary, shall now receive a monthly honorarium. The local government units may also provide additional honorarium as well as social welfare contributions and hazard pay to the SK Chairperson and the elected and appointed members through their own local ordinances. Moreover, the law entitles SK officials appropriate civil service eligibility based on the years of service to the barangay. "Inaasahan natin sa pagpapatupad ng mga repormang ito, higit na magiging epektibong katuwang ng pambansang pamahalaan ang Sangguniang Kabataan, hindi lamang sa pagsusulong ng kapakanan ng kabataang Pilipino, kundi sa muling pagbangon at pangkalahatang pag-unlad ng bansa," Revilla stated. The law also authorizes the LGUs to appropriate not less than 1% of its annual budget for the Local Development Office, which shall be used for the implementation of the Local Youth Development Plan (LYDP), convening the meetings of the Pederasyon ng mga Sangguniang Kabataan and Local Youth Development Council (LYDC). SK is also authorized to set aside not more than 15% of SK Fund for the mandatory and continuing training to ensure that they can be fully equipped with the best practices of effective governance and policy-making to enable them to perform their mandate. Priority should also be given to youth development projects and activities such as student stipends and other educational assistance programs, summer employment and on-the-job training, sports and wellness projects to address physical and mental health, teenage pregnancy, substance abuse and other health issues. RA 11768 or "An Act Strengthening the Sangguniang Kabataan, Institutionalizing Additional Reforms to Revitalize Youth Participation in Local Governance and by Providing Honararium, Other Benefits, and Privileges Amending for the Purpose Certain Sections of Republic Act No. 10742, Otherwise Known as the 'Sangguniang Kabataan Reform Act of 2015" was signed into law by President Duterte last May 6, 2022 and was published in the Official Gazette on May 17, 2022.