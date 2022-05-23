NA meeting expected to create premise for socio-economic achievements

VIETNAM, May 23 -

National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ delivers opening remarks at the meeting in Hà Nội on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ asked deputies to propose practical and effective measures to fulfil socio-economic targets for the 2021-2025 period.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the third session of the 15th-tenure NA in Hà Nội on Monday, Chairman Huệ proposed the deputies assess achievements and shortcomings, while pointing out challenges to successfully implementing socio-economic development tasks.

Deputies were also asked to closely follow requirements, targets and solutions set by the NA and the Government regarding socio-economic development, COVID-19 prevention and control, five-year planning frameworks during the 2021-2025 period and fiscal and monetary policies.

In order to ensure the highest efficiency of the third session, NA agencies and deputies made careful preparations for discussions, aiming for the best outcomes within the shortest sitting time, Huệ said.

He said that the session was taking place following the success of the fifth session of the NA Standing Committee, focusing on many important issues in socio-economic development, and the building of the Party and political system to meet the demands of the country’s reform period.

Over the past year, the NA had worked hard to improve its operational efficiency, while approving three laws and 45 resolutions which included many unprecedented regulations to ease difficulties facing people and businesses and promote socio-economic development in both the short and long term, he said.

He noted that so far, the country had seen positive progress in socio-economic development after putting the COVID-19 pandemic under control, with fast economic recovery and expansion, normal education, social, cultural, healthcare and sports activities, and ensured social welfare, security, defence, and expanded external relations.

After the opening remarks delivered by Chairman Huệ, Deputy Prime Minister Lê Văn Thành delivered a report on the assessment of the implementation of socio-economic development plans and the state budget in 2021 and in the first months of 2022.

According to the report, Việt Nam fulfiled seven out of 12 key targets for 2021. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) edged up 1.84 per cent and import and export revenue posted an increase of 22.6 per cent.

In the first months of 2022, Việt Nam recorded encouraging results. The country was one among six countries with the highest COVID-19 vaccination coverage, leading to a dramatic decrease in the number of new infections, serious cases and deaths.

Việt Nam continues to keep the macroeconomy stable and keep inflation under control. The CPI in the first four months of 2022 increased by 2.1 per cent. The GDP growth rate in the first quarter reached 5.03 per cent.

The country has also paid attention to taking care of and ensuring the living conditions for people. In 2021 and the first four months of 2022, the Government provided support for 49.6 million workers and 728,400 employers with a total aid of over VNĐ81.6 trillion (US$3.54 billion).

However, Deputy PM Thành said the implementation of targets and tasks for 2022 would be a great challenge. The Government determined to build an independent and self-sufficient economy associated with proactive and active international integration and required localities, ministries and sectors to continue to resolutely carry out tasks and solutions synchronously to create strong progress in socio-economic development.

Chairman of the NA’s Economic Committee Vũ Hồng Thanh then presented a verification report on this issue, proposing the Government add an assessment of the efficiency of short-term solutions and measures that have been implemented and the effects of long-term policies and solutions that were issued, particularly in late 2021, to support socio-economic recovery.

Later the same day, President of the VFF Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến delivered a report on the ideas and recommendations of voters and people nationwide sent to the third session.

The State budget settlement in 2020 was the focus of the afternoon sitting.

During the 19-day session – the longest since the beginning of this tenure – the legislative body will consider and approve five draft laws and three draft resolutions, which are designed to continue implementing the policy of safe, flexible adaptation to and effective control of the COVID-19 pandemic so as to recover the economy and support people and labourers in the new normal.

The session will last through June 17. — VNS