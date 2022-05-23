M. A. PFISTER STRATEGY GROUP JOINS THE DCRO INSTITUTE AS AN AFFILIATE PARTNER
Relationship enhances the credentials of M. A. Pfister Strategy Group’s IBDC.D governance program graduates and provides resources to DCRO Institute enrollees.
For our Board advisory clients and aspiring & experienced Directors wishing to enhance their risk acumen, we feel the DCRO Institute provides the highest standards in this discipline."GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute is pleased to announce that M. A. Pfister Strategy Group, an executive advisory firm that serves as a strategic advisory council for executives and boards in the public, private, & nonprofit sectors, and creator of the International Board Director Competency Designation (IBDC.D), has joined the DCRO Institute as an Affiliate Partner.
— Mark A. Pfister, CEO, M. A. Pfister Strategy Group
The DCRO Institute is a global collaborative of board members and c-level executives that offers a comprehensive library of on-demand courses, study programs, director development tools, networking, and sharing of best practices to foster better risk governance at organizations of all types. Affiliate Partners of the DCRO Institute bring our standard programs, as well as custom programs using our materials, to their clients. They also help the DCRO Institute to identify and disseminate local best practices to its global audience.
This relationship will enhance the credentials of enrollees and graduates of M. A. Pfister Strategy Group’s IBDC.D governance credentialing program and other clients of the firm through earning DCRO Institute credentials like the Certificate in Risk Governance® and the Qualified Risk Director® designation. In addition, the DCRO Institute will be contributing a lecture on risk governance to the IBDC.D program and raising awareness of the designation for those in its board ascendancy program that seek international governance credentialing.
“Mark A. Pfister is known as The Board Architect for his thoughtful approach to board design,” said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. “He’s a firm advocate for better use of risk and positive risk governance practices for boards of all organizations, which makes this a natural alignment,” he continued.
“We are truly excited by our partnership with the DCRO Institute,” stated Mark A. Pfister, CEO & Chief Board Consultant of M. A. Pfister Strategy Group. “The DCRO Institute’s global lens on proper boardroom risk approaches is a perfect extension for both our international Board advisory practice as well as our Board education & certification program. For our Board advisory clients and aspiring & experienced Directors wishing to enhance their risk acumen, we feel the DCRO Institute provides the highest standards in this discipline.”
Among the programs offered by the DCRO Institute are its flagship course, The Board Members’ Course on Risk®, which is taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance. The program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents, and graduates of the program are awarded the Certificate in Risk Governance®. Holders of the Certificate in Risk Governance® are leading in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
The DCRO Institute also offers the Qualified Risk Director® professional designation. This prestigious designation recognizes the distinguished ability to link corporate strategy to the positive governance of risk-taking. Permission to use the designation is granted to experienced senior executives and board members from diverse industries, experiences, and geographies who have completed a comprehensive evaluation process. Applicants are evaluated across their business experience, risk management and risk governance acumen, their demonstrated personal leadership, and their educational background. Candidates must demonstrate breadth and depth across all four to gain permission to use the designation.
The DCRO Institute’s full course library is vast and comprehensive. To learn more about our courses please visit https://courses.dcroi.org or www.dcroi.org to learn more about our suite of programs.
About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
About M. A. Pfister Strategy Group - M. A. Pfister Strategy Group, creator of the International Board Director Competency Designation (IBDC.D), is a global executive advisory firm that serves as a strategic advisory council for executives and Boards in the public, private, and nonprofit sectors. Visit www.PfisterStrategy.com to learn more.
