Long Read Sequencing Market May See Big Move | Agilent Technologies, Longas Technologies Pty. Ltd, Bionano Genomics etc

Long Read Sequencing Market Size – USD 504.5 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.1%

Rapid advancement in third-generation long-read sequencing techniques and decreasing cost of sequencing are some of the key factors driving market revenue growth ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global long-read sequencing market size is expected to reach USD 2,313.8 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 21.1% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Emergen. Rapid advancement in third generation long-read sequencing techniques due to continuous research and development is driving long-read sequencing market revenue growth.

The Global Long Read Sequencing Market research report is a comprehensive and vital document encompassing business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis, and emerging trends of the global Long read sequencing market . The report offers in-depth research and assessment of the key elements of the global Long read sequencing market . The research analysts have formulated this report through thorough primary and secondary research with a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to provide a panoramic view of the Long read sequencing market .

Long-read sequencing helps in identifying genetic disorders, cancer progression, and tracking outbreak of diseases by providing genomic information. Growing acceptance towards modern technologies to treat genetic disorders, decreasing cost of sequencing, and increasing number of cancer patient across the world is boosting demand for long-read sequencing. Furthermore, long-read sequencing technique is widely being used in whole-genome sequencing, owing to its contribution in discovering novel pathogenic mutation for various critical diseases with unknown causes.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭

Single-Molecule Real-Time (SMRT) sequencing segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020, owing to increasing demand by researchers across the world. SMRT sequencing offers high level of accuracy, due to low systematic bias and longer read lengths. Moreover, it is flexible as it can be used in sequencing of multiple sample types having different output length.

Major companies in the market report include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) Genomics Co., Ltd., Bionano Genomics, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Longas Technologies Pty. Ltd., Novogene Co., Ltd., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Quantapore, Inc., and PerkinElmer, Inc.

Product segment registered a significantly large revenue share in 2020, owing to rising demand for different long-read sequencing products such as kit and assays, systems and software among various verticals.

Oncology segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, owing to rising demand for technologically advanced and cost-effective diagnostic measures to treat cancer. Additionally, rise in investment for research and development in biotech and pharmaceutical industry has also made long-read sequencing a highly growing market.

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

Emergen Research has segmented global long-read sequencing market on the basis of technology, products and services, application, end use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Single-Molecule Real-Time (SMRT) Sequencing

Nanopore Sequencing

Synthetic Long-Read Sequencing

Other Sequencing Technologies

Products and Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Products

Kits and Assays

Systems

Software

Consumables

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Rare Diseases

Genetic Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Translational Research

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2028)

Academic and Research Institutions

Pharma and Biotech Companies

Clinical Laboratories

Hospitals and Clinics

Others

𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭

The Long Read Sequencing Market report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐎𝐂

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4 Long Read Sequencing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis\

Chapter 5. Long Read Sequencing Market By Material Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million) Chapter 6. Long Read Sequencing Market By Printing Component Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Long Read Sequencing Market By End-use Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Long Read Sequencing Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

