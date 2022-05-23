Jojoba Oil Market Trends, Demand, Price, Sales Revenue, Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2021-2026

Jojoba Oil Market

The global jojoba oil market reached a volume of 16,318 Tons in 2020. IMARC Group expects the market to reach a volume of 24,352 Tons by 2026.

The market reached a volume of 16,318 Tons in 2020. The global jojoba oil market to reach a volume of 24,352 Tons by 2026.

Jojoba oil refers to a polyunsaturated liquid wax that is derived from crushing the beans of jojoba, or Simmondsia Chinensis, a perennial shrub. The jojoba beans possess chemical properties that are similar to a human body’s natural oils or sebum. Besides this, it is hypoallergenic and can be easily absorbed by the skin while preventing bacterial and fungal microbe growth and providing nourishment to dry skin. Therefore, jojoba oil is extensively used as an alternative to animal fats in the production of skincare products, antibiotic stabilizers, and appetite depressants.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Jojoba Oil Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of organic beauty products with natural ingredients. This can be attributed to the rising awareness among the masses regarding the adverse effects of chemicals used in cosmetics. In line with this, the widespread product demand in herbal medicine applications is also acting as a significant growth-inducing factor for the market. The market is further driven by the growing utilization of jojoba oil as a core ingredient in pharmaceutical products. Additionally, extensive research and development (R&D) activities and the inflating per capita income levels of the masses are creating a positive market outlook.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Purcell Jojoba International

• Eco Oil Argentina SA

• Egyptian Natural Oil Co.

• Inca Oil SA

• The Jojoba Company

• Desert Whale Jojoba Company

Jojoba Oil Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, application and distribution channel.

Breakup by Application:

• Cosmetics

• Pharmaceutical

• Industrial

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Online Retailers

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

