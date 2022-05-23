Urgent Care Apps Market to grow at a CAGR of 45.8% | Exclusive Report on the Latest Revenue and Future Scope - MDC Research

Urgent Care Apps Market - Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MDC Research

/EIN News/ -- Pune, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Data Centre has published a new report titled “Global Urgent Care Apps Market 2022-2030” The global urgent care apps market is projected to expand subject to surging acceptance of personalized medical treatment across globe. In addition to this, a prominent increase in use of mobile applications for reducing healthcare expenditure will embellish growth of urgent care apps industry in foreseeable future.

Recently, urgent care apps have witnessed a surge in demand subject to massive smartphone penetration and onset of new internet technologies. Furthermore, these apps can help in notifying nurses and physicians about emergencies. Moreover, these apps help user in speaking to registered nurses who can redirect the questions to doctors who can answer questions related to healthcare. With massive demand for post-hospital apps, the market for urgent care apps is projected to gain momentum over forecasting timespan. Nonetheless, poor internet connectivity in emerging countries will put brakes on urgent care apps industry.





Post-Hospital Urgent Care Apps To Dominate App Type Segment Over 2022-2030

Growth of post-hospital urgent care apps segment over forecasting timeline is subject to rise in awareness about benefits provided by these apps in effectively handing routine check-ups & medicine dosage. Furthermore, rise in occurrence of strokes, heart-related issues, and trauma will enhance need for rehabilitation, effective medication management, and communication through apps. Apart from this, rise in demand for post-hospital urgent care apps can be due to its ability to reduce diagnosing errors, improving medical treatment results, and improving patient experience.

Trauma Segment To Make Lucrative Contributions Towards Overall Market Share By 2030

Segmental surge over coming eight years can be credited to rise in road collisions in emerging economies along with humungous demand for post-hospital patient care. As per WHO reports, in 2019 traumatic car crash injuries contributed to nearly 2 million deaths each year. It further recorded that nearly 93% of deaths caused due to road accidents take place in lower & middle-income economies.





North American Urgent Care Apps Market To Register Mammoth Growth Over Forecast Period (2022-2030)

Expansion of urgent care apps market in North America over forecasting years can be credited to presence of strong healthcare infrastructure facility and acceptance of digital solutions in healthcare industry. In addition to this, large-scale penetration of smartphones in sub-continent along with launching of new smartphone models with unique features will enlarge scope of growth of urgent care apps industry in North America.

Some of major players influencing growth of urgent care apps market and profiled in report are Allm Inc., PatientSafe Solutions, Inc., Hospify, Alayacare, TigerConnect, Inc., Twiage LLC, Siilo B.V., MEDISAFE, and Imprivata, Inc.

This review is based on a report by Market Centre, titled,”Urgent Care Apps Market - Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MDC Research”





The global Robotic Nurse Assistant Market is segmented as follows:

By App Type

Post-Hospitals

In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration Apps

Pre-Hospital Emergency Care & Triaging Apps

By Clinical Area Type

Trauma

Stroke

STEMI

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic countries

Denmark

Finland

Iceland

Sweden

Norway Benelux Reunion

Belgium

The Netherlands

Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Singapore

Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How does our product and services portfolio compare to leading competitors?

What are the key developments in customer demand given the changing economy?

What are the new pricing and consumption models in the marketplace and how should we align our portfolio?

What are the key decision drivers for services buyers?

How can we accelerate our bidding process?

What is the potential of the Urgent Care Apps Market?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Urgent Care Apps Market?

What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Urgent Care Apps Market?

What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in Urgent Care Apps Market?

Which region has the highest investments in Urgent Care Apps Market?

What are the latest research and activities in Urgent Care Apps Market?

Who are the prominent players in Urgent Care Apps Market?

