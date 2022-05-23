Biobanks Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% by 2030 | MDC Research

Biobanks Market - Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MDC Research

According to report of Market Data Centre, Biobanks industry gathered revenue worth USD 67.5 billion in 2021 and is slated to accumulate returns of approx. USD 105.17 billion by 2030. In addition to this, Biobanks market is set to register CAGR of nearly 5.4% in 2022-2030. Moreover, biobanks are a key part of precision medicine and strongly support population stratification & biomarker drug discovery. They have become key resources for biomedical & genetic research activities. These biobanks provide bio-specimens utilized for elucidating pathophysiology & diagnosis of diseases, thereby helping in more apt disease treatment. All these aforementioned aspects will boost size of biobanks market over 2022-2030.







Reportedly, sixteen of largest biobanks in Europe, Australia, Asia, and North America have been collecting & distributing human research specimens along with proficiently handling scientific initiatives with a reduction in operational costs. With large number of commercial & academic biobanks aiding large clinical & epidemiological studies, the market for biobanks is projected to gain traction over forecasting timeframe. Moreover, biobanks have played a major role in disease prediction in individuals, therapy monitoring, follow-up, and optimization, thereby harnessing growth of biobanks market.

Furthermore, biobanks offer a multi-disciplinary approach useful in addressing health issues in human beings. It also offers medical & biological approaches in synchronization with informative bioinformatics systems, modeling, and computation. In addition to this, biobanks enhance efficacy of diagnostics research, pharmacology research, and other kinds of scientific research activities. Apparently, biobanks help in a comprehensive analysis of particular disease occurring due to biological disorder or heredity. This, in turn, will create new growth avenues for biobanks market.

Biobanking Equipment Segment To Establish Hegemony In Biobanks Market Over Forecast Period (2022-2030)

Rapid expansion of biobanking equipment segment over assessment period can be credited to massive need for product for catering to requirement of biobanking processes including preparation of samples, collecting of samples, processing of samples, and storing & shipment of samples. Increase in proportion of biobanks will lead to escalation in demand for biobanks, thereby embellishing demand for biobanking equipment.

Human Tissues To Dominate Service Domain Space By 2030

Growth of human tissues segment over forecasting period can be attributed to easy access to human tissue samples and availability of new technologies for storing & retrieving biobanked tissues. A prominent surge in funding of biotech research focussing on cure of chronic disorders will foster demand for human tissue samples for study of oncology.





Europe To Contribute Major Revenue Share Towards Biobanks Market In Forecast Timeline

Progression of European Biobanks Industry over forecasting timeline is subject to a prominent surge in funding of healthcare activities in continent. In addition to this, need for addressing disease management issues in region has resulted in ascension of market growth in Europe. Citing an instance, in March 2019, the UK based biobanks produced exome sequence data from nearly fifty thousand persons with an objective of addressing healthcare-related issues such as disease prevention, diagnosis, and cure through medical treatment.

Some of key players have strongly leveraged growth of biobanks market and will continue to do so even in foreseeable future. They are

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

QIAGEN

Hamilton Company

Avantor, Inc.

Tecan Trading AG

Danaher Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

BioCision, LLC

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Lonza Group

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Biovault Family Limited

PromoCell GmbH

Precision Cellular Storage Ltd.

Breakthroughs in Biobanks Market

In May 2022, BC Platforms – a leader in healthcare data management & analytics- has declared to secure a long-term contract with three Finnish Hospital District-owned clinical biobanks for improving access to genomic, phenotypic, and clinical data. Moreover, the strategic move is aimed at bringing an improvement in medical treatment along with focusing on effective research, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer and neuro-generative disorders

The global biobanks Market is segmented as follows:

By Product

LIMS

Biobanking Equipment

By Biospecimen Type

Organs

Stem Cells

By Biobank Type

Real

Virtual

By Service

Biobanking & Repository

Lab Processing

Validation

Cold Chain Logistics

By Application

Therapeutics

Drug Discovery & Clinical Research

Clinical Diagnostics

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic countries

Denmark

Finland

Iceland

Sweden

Norway Benelux Reunion

Belgium

The Netherlands

Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Singapore

Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

