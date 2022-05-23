Synthetic Rubber Market Study Report Based on Size, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

The global synthetic rubber market size is expected to reach USD 24.90 Billion at a revenue CAGR of 3.8% in 2028

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Synthetic Rubber Market Size Is Expected To Reach USD 24.90 Billion At A Revenue CAGR Of 3.8% In 2028, According To Latest Analysis By Emergen Research. Steady Global Synthetic Rubber Market Growth Can Be Attributed To Increasing Cost Of Natural Rubber And Various Benefits Provided By Synthetic Rubber Over Natural Rubber. Synthetic Rubber Possesses Better Durability And Extended Service Life As Compared To Natural Rubber Due To Greater Endurance To Degradation And Damage Caused By Chemicals And Improved Resistance To Low And High Temperatures, UV Radiation, Ozone, And Weathering.

Also, Synthetic Rubber Displays Excellent Elasticity At Low Temperatures And Insulation To Electricity. In Comparison To Natural Rubber, Synthetic Rubber Offers Ease Of Production In Diverse Variations At Lower Cost, Making It Appropriate For Use In A Variety Of End-Use Applications With Very Specific Requirements. Custom-Made Formulations Of Synthetic Rubber Can Be Produced To Improve Or Add Particular Material Properties, Including Flame Resistance.

Rising Global Demand For Rubber-Based Products And Increasing Sales Of Vehicles And Outo Parts Such As Tires Are Key Factors Driving Global Synthetic Rubber Market Revenue Growth

Synthetic Rubber Market Size – USD 18.40 Billion In 2020, Market Growth – At A CAGR Of 3.8%, Market Trends – Rising Disposable Income

Market Scope:

One Of The Report’s Central Components Is The Broad Synthetic Rubber Market Segmentation That Includes The Product Type Gamut, Application Spectrum, End-User Industry Landscape, Significant Geographical Regions, And The Top Market Contenders. The Key Players’ Financial Positions, Along With Their Gross Profits, Sales Volumes, Sales Revenue, Manufacturing Costs, And Other Financial Ratios, Have Been Accurately Gauged In The Report.

Increase In Mining Activities And Extensive Use Of Synthetic Rubber Products In The Mining Industry Are Fueling Market Revenue Growth. In The Mining Industry, Synthetic Rubber Conveyor Belts That Are Generally Heavy-Duty Components For Use In Quarries And Mines Are Also Widely Used In Transportation Of Materials, Including Stones, Ore, Tailings, Aggregate, And Gravel. Another, Essential Synthetic Rubber-Based Component Used In Mining Activities Are Hoses That Are Designed To Endure Several Materials, Such As Lignite, Aluminum Ore, Quartz, Coal, Iron Ore, And Sand, Along With Bearing Corrosion, Abrasion, And Impact In Harsh Conditions.

The Report Also Studies Business Strategies And Strategic Alliances Undertaken By Companies To Footing In The Gain A Robust Market. The Report Sheds Light On The Mergers And Acquisitions, Collaborations, Joint Ventures, Brand Promotions And Product Launches, Agreements And Partnerships, And Corporate And Government Deals. The Comprehensive Analysis Of The Competitive Landscape Offers The Readers A Deeper Understanding About The Competitors.Furthermore, Several Analytical Tools Like Investment Assessment, SWOT Analysis, And Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Have Been Implemented By Our Analysts’ Team To Evaluate The Production And Distribution Capacities Of The Synthetic Rubber Market Players.

Some Key Highlights From The Report

In May 2021, Trinseo Made An Announcement About Signing An Agreement With Synthos SA To Sell Its Synthetic Rubber Business Unit (Located In Germany) For Around USD 491.0 Million.

Amon The Product Type Segments, The Styrene Butadiene Rubber Segment Accounted For Largest Revenue Share In 2020. Styrene Butadiene Rubber Is A General-Purpose Rubber Exhibiting Improved Abrasion Resistance, Better Resistance To Heat And Aging, Lower Elasticity, And Exceptional Electrical Insulation. It Finds Considerable Use In Tire Manufacturing, And For Seals, Conveyor Belts, And Various Other Technical Products.

Among The Application Segments, The Automotive Tire Segment Contributed Largest Revenue Share To The Global Market In 2020. Synthetic Rubber Deforms On Application Of Stress And When Stress Is Removed, It Returns Back To Its Original Shape. This Characteristic Is Immensely Beneficial In Production Of Automotive Tires For An Improved Grip On Road Surfaces. It Also Offers Improved Durability And Better Rolling Resistance. Styrene Butadiene Rubber Is The Most Commonly Used Material Type In Light Application Automotive Tires.

Market In Asia Pacific Accounted For Largest Revenue Share In 2020 And Is Expected To Register Fastest Revenue CAGR Over Forecast Period, Attributed To Increased Demand From Developing Economies Such As India And China. Rapid Industrialization, Increasing Sale Of Vehicles, Especially Electric Vehicles, And Rising Disposable Income Are Some Key Factors Fueling Market Revenue Growth. In Addition, Presence Of Leading Market Players In The Region Such As SABIC And LG Chem Ltd. Are Causative Of Steady Market Revenue Growth.

Some Major Companies In The Market Are Dupont, SABIC, SIBUR International, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, LG Chem Ltd., Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Lanxess AG, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., And JSR Corporation.

Emergen Research Has Segmented The Global Synthetic Rubber Market On The Basis Of Product Type, Application, And Region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Styrene Butadiene Rubber

Styrene Block Copolymer

Polybutadiene Rubber

Butyl Rubber

Ethylene Propylene Diene Rubber

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Rubber

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Automotive Tire

Automotive Non-Tire

Industrial Goods

Footwear

Textile

Consumer Goods

Others

Key Points Of Synthetic Rubber Market:

Extensive Coverage Of The Analysis Of The Synthetic Rubber Market

Key Insights Into The Regional Spread Of The Industry In Key Geographies

Radical Insights Into The Vital Market Trends; Both Current And Emerging Trends, And Factors Influencing The Growth Of The Market

Comprehensive Coverage Of The Impact Of The COVID-19 Pandemic On The Overall Growth Of The Synthetic Rubber Market

Complete Data About The Key Manufacturers And Vendors In The Synthetic Rubber Market

Global Synthetic Rubber Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The Report Closely Studies The Growth Trajectory Of The Global Synthetic Rubber Market. It Brings To Light The Global Dominance Of The Leading Regional Segments, Including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, And The Middle East & Africa.

The Study Elaborates On The Crucial Information Pertaining To The Regional Market Share. It Simultaneously Focuses On The Significant Details About The Growth Patterns Of Each Regional Market.

Moreover, The Report Encases An Exhaustive Geographical Study Of The Market, Emphasizing The Business Growth Prospects And Market Barriers For Each Of The Key Market Regions.

Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/synthetic-rubber-market

