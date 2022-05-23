Clinical Data Analytics Market Size 2022, Industry Growth Drivers, Overview, and Research Report By 2027

Clinical Data Analytics Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Clinical Data Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global clinical data analytics market reached a value of US$ 10.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 77.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 38.7% during 2022-2027.

Clinical data analytics is a discipline that uses machine learning (ML) to retrieve real-time medical data while helping healthcare providers to make quicker decisions, generate insights and improve patient wellness. It is further utilized for transforming structured and unstructured data into a standardized ecosystem. Clinical data can be differentiated into predictive, discovery, diagnostic, prescriptive and descriptive.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Clinical Data Analytics Market Trends:

Increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities and clinical studies of new drugs are primarily driving the global clinical data analytics market growth. In line with this, the integration of the Internet-of-Things (IoT) with clinical data analytics has enabled patients to track their own health data and share it with healthcare professionals, which is further fueling the market growth. The widespread adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) and the numerous initiatives undertaken by governments of various nations for improving the healthcare infrastructure are some of the other factors that are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Global Clinical Data Analytics Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc

• CareEvolution LLC

• Cerner Corporation

• Health Catalyst

• International Business Machines Corporation

• InterSystems Corporation

• Koninklijke Philips N.V

• Medeanalytics Inc.

• Sisense Inc.

• UnitedHealth Group Incorporated

• Xerox Holdings Corporation.

Breakup by Solution:

• Software

• Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

• Cloud-based

• On-premises

Breakup by Application:

• Quality Improvement and Clinical Benchmarking

• Clinical Decision Support

• Regulatory Reporting and Compliance

• Comparative Analytics

• Precision Health

Breakup by End User:

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Healthcare Organizations

• Research Organizations

• Government Organizations

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

