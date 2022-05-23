Specialty Fertilizers Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends,Report 2020- 2028

The global specialty fertilizers market size is expected to reach USD 58.98 Billion in 2028

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Specialty Fertilizers Market Size Is Expected To Reach USD 58.98 Billion In 2028 And Register A Steady CAGR Over The Forecast Period, According To Latest Analysis By Emergen Research. Steady Market Revenue Growth Can Be Attributed To Rising Demand For More Effective Fertilizers To Maximize Agricultural Productivity And Crop Quality And Yield, And To Minimize Environmental Degradation And Impact.

Rising Needs To Minimize The Use Of Chemical Fertilizers As These Cause Accumulation Of Toxic Chemicals, Damage Soil Fertility, Adversely Affect Crop Productivity And Quality, And Deplete Organic Carbon Content Has Been Resulting In Rising Demand For Specialty Fertilizers. Increasing Sustainable Farming Practices In Various Countries Across The Globe Is Also Contributing To Steady Growth Of The Specialty Fertilizers Market.

Need To Maximize Agricultural Productivity, Minimize Environmental Degradation, And Reduce Use Of Chemical Fertilizers Are Some Key Factors Driving Market Revenue Growth

Market Size – USD 36.45 Billion In 2020, Market Growth – At A CAGR Of 6.2%, Market Trends – Increasing Demand For Controlled Release Fertilizers

The Report Further Studies The Latest Technological And Product Developments Of The Regions And Offers Key Insights Into Current And Emerging Trends. It Also Studies Investment Opportunities, Consumption And Production Patterns, Supply And Demand, Consumer Demand And Behavior, Economic Growth, Macro- And Micro-Economic Growth Factors, Regulatory Framework, Government Support, And Presence Of Key Players In Each Region. The Key Regions List Comprises Of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, And Middle East & Africa Along With Their Market Size, Market Share, And Revenue CAGR With Key Factors Influencing The Market Growth.

Ability Of Controlled Release Fertilizers To Deliver The Required Amount Of Nutrients To Plants Regardless Of Weather Conditions Is Driving Demand For Controlled Release Fertilizers. Lower Application Costs Of Controlled Release Fertilizers Compared To Water-Soluble Fertilizers Is Another Factor Contributing To Its Increasing Utilization. The Incorporation Of Controlled Release Fertilizer Reduces Labor Costs, By Eliminating The Need To Manually Mix And Monitor Water-Soluble Fertilizers, And Also Reduces Need For Expensive Injection Equipment. Usage Of Controlled Release Fertilizers Also Eliminates Chances Of Improper Mixing Of Water-Soluble Fertilizer In The Stock Solution, Which Helps In Enhancement Of Crop Quality.

Market Dynamics:

The Report Offers Insightful Information About The Market Dynamics Of The Specialty Fertilizers Market. It Offers SWOT Analysis, PESTEL Analysis, And Porter’s Five Forces Analysis To Present A Better Understanding Of The Specialty Fertilizers Market, Competitive Landscape, Factors Affecting It, And To Predict The Growth Of The Industry. It Also Offers The Impact Of Various Market Factors Along With The Effects Of The Regulatory Framework On The Growth Of The Specialty Fertilizers Market.

The Current COVID-19 Pandemic Is Expected To Have An Effect On The Growth Of The Specialty Fertilizers Industry Majorly Attributable To The Movement Restrictions And Impact On The Supply And Demand Due To The Lockdowns. The COVID-19 Pandemic Has Affected Several Sectors Of The Global Market, And The Specialty Fertilizers Sector Is Expected To Feel The Impact Of The Pandemic. The Economic Slowdown And Dynamic Changes In The Demands Will Further Affect The Growth Of The Industry. The Report Covers The Impact Analysis Of The COVID-19 Pandemic On The Overall Specialty Fertilizers Industry.

Some Key Highlights From The Report

In February 2020, ICL, Which Is A Leading Special Chemicals And Specialty Minerals Company Announced The Acquisition Of Growers Holdings, Inc., Which Is An Innovator In The Field Of Process And Data-Driven Farming. With This Acquisition, ICL Will Further Enhance Its Digital Service Offering And Accelerate Its Global Development Road Map.

Water-Soluble Fertilizers Segment Accounted For Largest Revenue Share In 2020. Farmers Are Increasingly Adopting Highly Water-Soluble Fertilizers As These Enable Enhancement Of Yield And Quality Parameters Of Crops And Eliminate Problems Such As Nutrient Fixation In Soil, Immobilization Of Nutrients, And Volatilization Loss Nutrient Like Nitrogen.

Fruits And Vegetables Segment Revenue Is Expected To Expand At A Rapid CAGR During The Forecast Period. Specialty Fertilizers Such As Micronutrient Fertilizers Are Increasingly Being Utilized To Enhance Quality And Quantity Of Organic Fruits And Vegetables.

Asia Pacific Registered Fastest Revenue Growth Rate As Compared To Other Regional Markets In The Global Specialty Fertilizers Market In 2020. Increasing Government Initiatives Encouraging Adoption Of Sustainable Farming Practices To Enhance Crop Productivity And Reduce Environmental Impact Is Expected To Boost Growth Of The Specialty Fertilizers Market During The Forecast Period.

Major Players In The Market Include Nutrien, LTD., Yara International ASA, ICL Group Ltd., K+S AG, Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile (SQM), The Mosaic Company, Eurochem Group AG, CF Industries Holdings, Inc., Nufarm, And OCI Nitrogen.

Emergen Research Has Segmented The Global Specialty Fertilizers Market On The Basis Of Type, Crop Type, And Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Micronutrient Fertilizers

Slow Release Fertilizers

Controlled Release Fertilizers

Customized Fertilizers

Water-Soluble Fertilizers

Others

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Pulses And Oilseeds

Grains And Cereals

Commercial Crops

Fruits And Vegetables

Others

Radical Highlights Of The Specialty Fertilizers Market Report:

Comprehensive Overview Of The Specialty Fertilizers Market Along With Analysis Of The Changing Dynamics Of The Market

Growth Assessment Of Various Market Segments Throughout The Forecast Period

Regional And Global Analysis Of The Market Players, Including Their Market Share And Global Position

Growth Strategies Adopted By Key Market Players To Combat The Impact Of The COVID-19 Pandemic On The Market

Impact Of The Technological Developments And R&D Advancements On The Specialty Fertilizers Market

Information About Profit-Making Strategies And Developmental Strategies Of Major Companies And Manufacturers

Insightful Information For The New Entrants Willing To Enter The Market

Details And Insights About Business Expansion Strategies, Product Launches, And Other Collaborations

The Report Incorporates Advanced Analytical Tools Such As SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility Analysis, And Investment Return Analysis

Key Questions Addressed In The Report:

Who Are The Leading Players Dominating The Global Specialty Fertilizers Market?

Which Factors Could Potentially Hamper The Global Market Growth During The Forecast Period?

Which Regional Market Offers The Most Attractive Growth Opportunities To The Companies Operating In This Market?

How Is The Raw Material Availability Affecting The Demand For Specialty Fertilizers In This Industry Vertical?



