Polymer Coted Fabric Market is Expected to Represent a Value of Over USD 22.82 billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Polymer Coated Fabric Market By Type (Latex, Synthetic, Rubber, Thermoplastic, Acrylics, Polyurethane, Natural, Aramids, PVS, PVA, PVDC), Material (Woven, Knitted, Non-Woven),Product (Vinyl Coated, Silicone Coated, Polytetrafluoroethylene Coated, Polyethylene Coated, Polypropylene Coated, Polyurethane Coated, Other), Application , End-User, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast To 2027

As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global polymer coated fabric market is expected to grow from USD 16.30 billion in 2019 to USD 22.82 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2020-2027. Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the highest market share of polymer coated fabric with India, South Korea, China and Japan being the main contributors due to their investments in automotive, chemical, Industrial, oil & gas and steel and high economic growth rate. China & India has an important presence of manufacturing companies which can drive this market. With the growing industrialization the infrastructure development increases, and which leads to growth opportunities to this market. Also, opting safety measures for labor in automotive production has increased the demand in this region for polymer coated fabric.

Major players of Polymer Coated Fabric Market include, SRF Limited, BASF SE, Trelleborg AB, OMNOVA Solutions, Saint-Gobain S.A, Serge Ferrari Group, Continental AG, Sherwin-Williams, Mehler Texnologies, Sione Industries NV, Akzo Nobel NV, PPG Industries, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., The Valspar Corp., Others.



OMNOVA soln. is a big producer of polymer coated fabric and has a huge product portfolio. This company serve to construction and architecture, healthcare, sports and many other industries.

Continental AG and Trelleborg AB are the leading manufacturing companies in polymer coated fabrics. The fabric is mainly used in protective clothing, industrial applications and transportation.

The type segment includes latex, synthetic, rubber, thermoplastic, acrylics, polyurethane, natural, aramids, PVS, PVA, and PVDC. The PVC coated fabrics segment has the largest share in terms of volume and value. The use of architecture, transportation, etc. drive the market of PVC coated fabric. The Material segment includes, woven, kitten, non-woven. The demand for nonwoven fabric is expected to increase in coming years. The Product segments includes, vinyl coated, silicone coated, polytetrafluoroethylene coated, polypropylene coated, polyurethane coated, other. Other include Acrylic Coated etc. The vinyl Coated segment has the largest share in terms of value and is expected to generate revenue in future. The Application segment includes, Furniture, Industrial, Transportation, and Others. Here, others include, Cinema screens, Pool lining, Tarpaulins, etc. Transportation application has the largest share of this market. The Industrial Application includes construction activities like Wall Coverings, Canopies, Geosynthetics, Awning, Roofing, etc. and Apparel Industry like, Apron, Gloves, Raincoats. The furniture industry is growing at faster rate due to its commercial usage. The End-User segment includes, Automobile, Chemical, Marine, Military, Aerospace, Others.

Industrialization, rising safety in transportation use etc. helps the market of polymer coated fabric to grow. But the increasing environmental protection might hinder the growth of this product among the consumer because of the non-recyclable and disposal issues. Also, the government restrictions in the process of manufacturing of this product because of releasing air pollutants which are hazardous to environment might impact the growth in this market.

About the report:

The global polymer coated fabric market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

