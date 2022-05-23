Must B2B Metaverse announces Smart Industry Day event to explore the Smart Industry Trends and Innovations in 2022.
We organize Metaverse Day event to bring together professionals, designers, engineers, innovators, influencers, addicts, from across Smart Industry ecosystem.
“ We are proud to organize the second edition of the Smart Industry livestream event now on our B2B Metaverse Platform. It is a pleasure to continue to offer incredible digital experience.”PARIS, ÎLE-DE-FRANCE, FRANCE, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We bring together professionals, designers, engineers, innovators, influencers, addicts, manufacturers from across the Smart Industry ecosystem to explore technology trends and innovations in 2022 for Metaverse.
— Hanene Maupas, CEO of Must
Fourth Industrial Revolution (or Industry 4.0) is the combination of Industrial Automation, IIoT, Augmented Reality (AR), Big data & AI to perform Predictive analytics and maintenance, Cloud computing, additive manufacturing, and ecosystem platform to gain the best benefits from the dynamics in the value chain. The market estimated a valuation of more than $200B in 2022 and more than $300B in 2024 according IoT Analytics. The end-objective is to achieve faster maintenance - zero down time, high-customer satisfaction, to increase revenue and efficiency. Industry 4.0 will transform your business digitally to the highest dimension and to rediscover the world of smartest revolution. It is also the opportunity to bring out new business models and to transform the life of workers.
In this conference, we will focus on getting the latest innovation and trends in the industry development to help our high-tech community, to face its major new challenges for companies, build their roadmap and find their next partners. We will deep dive, from SMART INDUSTRY/INDISTRY 4.0 TRANSFORMATION TRENDS & TECHNOLOGIES to SMART INDUSTRY/INDISTRY 4.0 NEW PRODUCTS INTRODUCTION OVERVIEW.
Among the speakers, you will meet technology leaders of the Metaverse industry as well as most recognized startups with disruptive technologies.
To learn about the event speakers and attendees, please visit our LinkedIn event page by clicking on this link https://www.linkedin.com/events/6858719917798121472/
To visit our B2B Metaverse and digital venue by clicking on this link https://net-must.com/exhibition/viewer/8d7f929d-34cd-4bb7-9db6-9e7c4a41c8ab?language=fr&v2=true
To own your booth or your showroom at Must B2B Metaverse, request a free trial at must-marketing@net-must.com
This booth will help you to:
• Discover a new B2B metaverse experience and showcase your products
• Stay connected to your global ecosystem, companies and industry professionals
• Get a chance to speak and participate in several events during the year
• Create content and be more visible in an international community
• Build new leads everyday
To visit the booth of Anyware Solutions, one of our exhibitors: https://net-must.com/join-exhibition-booth?uid=8d7f929d-34cd-4bb7-9db6-9e7c4a41c8ab&boothId=21VE0051BO1002
Hanene Maupas, CEO of Must, explains this event’s intention :
“ We are proud to organize the second edition of the Smart Industry livestream event now on our immersive B2B Metaverse Platform. It is a pleasure to evolve and continue to offer incredible digital experience. We can't wait to welcome our smart industry attendees with their avatars. “
Everyone can also ask questions during the sessions on the session chat or Twitter using the hashtag #askmusthightechexpo.
To register as visitor for free https://www.must.link/exhibition/51/event/78f326f7-e891-4fa0-bd0b-a863f6919953
Limited seating in the discussion panel will be available for media who would like to join our online conference stage and participate in the Virtual Press Room content and interviews.
Media are invited to send an email to must-marketing@net-must.com
To create your avatar https://net-must.com/dashboard/my-avatars
To load Must B2B Metaverse and Expo APP, https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.netmust.netmust&hl=fr&gl=US
@Must B2B Metaverse and Expo
Must B2B Metaverse and Expo aims to be the global, effective and trusted way to create a community of reliable organizations that are part of the high-tech value chain. It is an an All-in-one B2B Metaverse platform to manage high-tech ecosystem, community, and host events. Our AI powered metaverse platform offers an immersive experience to your audience.
Press service MUST :
Géraldine Soulier – geraldine.soulier06@gmail.com - M + 33 (0) 6 17 85 13 44
MUST Marketing contact:
Marva Okili – marva.okili@net-must.com – M +33 (0) 6 65 91 99 91
Must .
Must
665919991 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Smart Industry / Industry 4.0 Day May 25, 2022