E-Paper Display Market will Touch USD 10 Billion by 2030 at a Whopping CAGR of 17% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Shift to E-paper over Traditional LCD Screens to Boost E-Paper Display Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “E-Paper Display Market” information by Product, by Technology, by End-User and Region – Forecast to 2030” market size to reach USD 10 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 17% by 2030.

E-Paper Display Market Scope:

The shift over traditional LCD screens from e-paper owing to multiple benefits of e-paper such as low power consumption and readability will offer robust opportunities for the market over the forecast period. Besides electronic paper displays have other advanced features like convenient composition, durability, lightweight, and more.

Dominant Key Players in E-Paper Display Market Covered are:

Bridgestone Corporation

CLEARink Displays

Pervasive Displays Inc.

Cambrios Technologies Corporation

Sony Corporation

Visionect

Plastic Logic GmbH

Samsung Display Co. Ltd

LG Display Co. Ltd

E-Ink Holdings Inc.

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

ePaper Dispaly Market Drivers

Rise in Environmental Concerns to Boost Market Growth

The rise in concerns for saving trees and saving the environment across the globe will boost the e-paper display market growth in the forecast period. More and more people are opting for digital technologies to curtail the usage of papers for reading as well as documentation.

Low Switching Speed to act as Market Restraint

The low switching speed, high manufacturing costs, and electrochemical complexity may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Limited Video Capabilities to act as Market Challenge

The limited video capabilities & color richness, limited functionality of display devices, and lack of awareness may act as market challenges in the forecast period.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on E-Paper Display Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/e-paper-display-market-2189

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The global e-paper display market is bifurcated based on product, end user, and technology.

E-readers by product will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By technology, the e-paper display market is segmented into Electrophoretic Display, Electrowetting Display, Cholesteric Display, Interferometric Modular Display and others.

Consumer electronics by end user will lead the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America to Command E-Paper Display Market

North America will command the e-paper display market over the forecast period. By 2023, it will be worth USD 1,885.5 million. Technological advancements, increased investments in product development, key players developing advanced display technologies, growing uptake of these displays, increasing tablet penetration, the expansion of the application areas, & a positive environmental effect owing to low energy consumption over other display technologies are all contributing to the region's global e-paper display market growth. E-paper could be an appealing addition to the smart watch sector, especially for outdoor use, because it is easily readable under bright sunshine. Because of the early acceptance of innovative technologies and increasing penetration of smartphones in the region, North America will hold the highest share of the market. In terms of revenue, North America had the biggest market share in 2020, accounting for over one-third of the worldwide market, and is expected to maintain its lead by 2030. This is due to the region's rapid acceptance of new technology and increased use of electronic paper displays.

APAC to Hold Favorable Growth in E-Paper Display Market

The APAC region is expected to develop at the highest rate in the e-paper display market over the projected period. By 2023, it will have grown by 42.1 percent to USD 1,561.1 million. The region's worldwide e-paper display market demand is being boosted by the presence of numerous important companies, expanding smart city infrastructure projects both in China as well as India, increasing investments in R&D especially in the display technology, & a developing retail industry.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global E-Paper Display Market

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on practically every business, including the e-paper display industry. The pandemic indeed possessed a huge impact on electronic devices, with China serving as a key source of completed goods and raw materials. Production is down, supply chains are disrupted, and prices are fluctuating throughout the industry. Leading electronic companies' sales are anticipated to suffer in the future. Several major manufacturers, including Xiaomi, LG Display, and Samsung, have halted production in India, South Korea, China, and Europe. Furthermore, the outbreak has had an influence on consumer demand for display-integrated products, which has been compounded by the government-imposed lockdown in major countries.

Growing need for such displays in medical equipment like respirators & ventilators, on the other hand, is expected to boost the global electronic paper display market. These display systems are seeing enormous improvements in the healthcare arena as healthcare organizations place a greater emphasis on the digital technologies that completely support physical distance measures while also boosting workflow efficiency, risk reduction, patient experience, and communication accuracy. E-paper displays have made significant development in a number of healthcare applications, including patient care signs digital notepads, patient room door signs, & patient communication boards.

Electronic shelf labels indeed have acquired a lot of popularity among merchants that want to reduce the risk of viral transmission, especially on their premises, while also improving delivery efficiency. In fact, merchants are relying on e-paper signs and menus since they have a distinct look that blends in with other digital display kinds. Furthermore, with people being confined in their homes and avoiding unneeded outdoor activities, there has of late been a new found interest in gadgets such as tablet PCs, laptop PCs, wearables, & e-readers for entertainment, remote learning, & support work-from-home desks. The growing popularity of fitness wearables again is fueling the need for e-paper displays.

