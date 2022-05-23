With 15.1% CAGR, Database Monitoring Software Market Worth USD 4.23 Billion in 2029

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global database monitoring software market size is projected to reach USD 4.23 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 15.1% during forecast period; Increasing Curation of Data by Companies to Bolster Growth

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The database monitoring software market size was valued at USD 1.39 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 1.58 billion in 2022 to USD 4.23 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Database Monitoring Software Market, 2022-2029.”

Key Industry Development:

February 2021: Dbwatch partnered with Netsoftmate Technologies, a U.S.-based database management firm, to intensify and reinforce the dbWatch’s product’s reach and existence across the U.S. market.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 15.1% 2029 Value Projection USD 4.23 Billion Base Year 2021 Database Monitoring Software Market Size in 2021 USD 1.39 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Component, Deployment, Enterprise Size, End-User and Geography Database Monitoring Software Market Growth Drivers Growing Implementation of Database Software in Healthcare amid COVID-19 Supports Market Growth Escalation in Amount of Data Curated by Industries to Fast-track Demand for Database Monitoring Tool North America to Lead Backed by Presence of Companies





Growing Implementation of Database Software in Healthcare amid COVID-19 Supports Market Growth

The influence of the COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated notably to sway the global market size during the mentioned period. This is accredited to the rapid adoption of online live streaming aided by suitable guidelines and deterioration in physical visits to doctors.





Drivers and Restraints:

Escalation in Amount of Data Curated by Industries to Fast-track Demand for Database Monitoring Tool

Increasing data generations in numerous industries such as BFSI, IT & telecom and the upsurge in the amalgamation of the Internet of Things (IoT) have triggered an enormous demand for the database monitoring software to administer Big Data. Moreover, the introduction of customer-interface applications and the deployment of cloud computing technologies in small and large industries are also expanding the demand for database software. Also, the growing amount of data with the surge in internet penetration assists the database monitoring software market growth.

Segments:

Requirement to Optimize and Refine Database Performance to Spur the Market Share

The scope involves numerous software and services. The software segment is projected to have the largest market share and is further estimated to maintain its dominance during the study period.

Growing Demand to Administer Huge Amount of Data of Banking Customers Drives Banks and Financial Institutes Services (BFSI) Growth

Banks and financial institutes, healthcare, government, IT and telecom, retail, and others (airlines, education) are the end-users of the market.

Banks and financial institutes have a huge customer base that needs advanced data monitoring software solutions to enter the millions of customers’ data through mobile apps, banking websites, and numerous other devices.

Geographically, the database monitoring software market share is fragmented into five prime regions such as North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Report Coverage:

The database monitoring software market report highlights leading regions worldwide to offer a better understanding of the user. Furthermore, the report provides insights into the latest industry trends and analyzes technologies deployed at a prompt global level. The report reviews various paradigm shifts connected with the transformation of software. It further highlights some of the growth-stimulating factors and restraints, helping the reader gain in-depth knowledge about the market.





Regional Insights:

North America to Lead Backed by Presence of Companies

North America is predicted to have the largest database monitoring software market share in 2021 and is further estimated to preserve its dominance during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to numerous prime players in this region.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the upliftment in digital transformation capitalizations by government and private corporations.

Europe is rising with an average CAGR during the forecast period due to an upsurge in cloud computing services among enterprises.

Competitive Landscape:

Mergers among Companies to Safeguard their Brand Values in Global Market

Indispensable players are incessantly rooting for efficient tactics to endorse their products and establish their positions in the market of database monitoring software. One such stratagem is to launch novel products by teaming up with other companies to extend their reach to end-users.

List of Key Players in the Report:

SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC (U.S.)

Heroix Corporation (U.S.)

eG Innovations (U.S.)

Quest Software Inc. (U.S.)

VirtualMetric (Netherlands)

Red Gate Software Ltd (U.K.)

Sematext Group (U.S.)

Nagios Enterprises, LLC (U.S.)

PAESSLER AG (Germany)

dbWatch AS (Norway)





Major Table of Contents:

