Padded Mailers Market Estimated to Grow by Almost US$ 2.5 Bn at Cagr 5% During the Forecasting Year 2021-2031
Padded Mailers Industry is driven by the Major Players: Pregis LLC, Jiffy Packaging, ProAmpac LLC, 3M Company, PAC Worldwide CorporationNEWARK, NEWARK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global padded mailers market are projected to total US$ 1.7 Bn in 2021. With sales growing at a 5% CAGR, the market valuation is forecast to reach US$ 2.5 Bn by 2031.
Padded mailers are manufactured using the thick sheets of paper or cardboard which is pasted inside the mailer. Corrugated material not only adds strength but also makes the product easy to handle, thereby enhancing the ease and convenience of padded mailers.
Increasing applications of padded mailers in various sectors such as logistics & transportation, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, electrical & electronics, automotive, cosmetics and personal care will continue boosting the market.
These products are used for shipping various products that are delicate in nature, such as jewellery, electrical and electronics products. They reduce the risk of damage as compared to traditional mailers owing to its thickness and toughness of the cardboard paper. The durability and excellent strength of the padded mailers are expected to fuel sales in the market in the forthcoming years.
Padded mailers can be easily recycled as they are manufactured using 100% plant-based material such as corrugated paper. Once the mailer has been used, it can be recycled again for using post-consumer recycled content.
To improve sustainability, manufacturers are actively using the same material for cushions and envelopes. This has reduced recycling efforts for segregation of waste material. Driven by this, sales of kraft padded mailers are increasing in the ecommerce sector for delivering sustainable products like green and eco-friendly cosmetics.
Key Takeaways:
On the basis of the material, sales of polyethylene (PE) padded mailers are projected to account for more than 50% of the total market share by 2031.
Based on closure, the peel and seal segment is forecast to expand at a 5.7% CAGR between 2021-2031.
In terms of end use, the manufacturing and warehousing segment is anticipated account for 40% of the total market share by 2031.
The U.S. is expected to account for 87% of the North America market share over the forecast period.
Demand in the U.K. market is forecast to hold 20% of the Europe market share by 2031.
India will emerge as a lucrative market, creating and incremental opportunity of US$ 102 Mn over the assessment period.
China is expected to account for a dominant share of the East Asia market, accounting for 90% of the market share by 2031.
"Increasing demand for sustainable material-based packaging solutions, along with the expansion of the foodservice and ecommerce sectors are expected to boost the global padded mailers market over the forecast period," says an FMI analyst.
Competition Landscape
3M Company, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, PAC Worldwide Corporation, Polycell International Corp., Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH, Vereinigte Papierwarenfabriken GmbH, Pregis LLC, Jiffy Packaging, Proampac LLC
Leading players operating in the market are investing in research and development to launch sustainable padded mailers. Besides this, players are also investing in mergers, acquisitions, collaborations and partnerships to expand their production facilities. For instance:
In June 2019, Sealed Air Corporation acquired MGM's flexible packaging business. MGM is a privately held company that is headquartered in Manila, the Philippines. The acquisition will allow the company to expand its food packaging operations in Asia.
Padded Mailers Market by Category -
By Material:
Kraft Paper
White Kraft Paper
Brown Kraft Paper
Polyethylene
HDPE
LDPE/LLDPE
Fiber-based
By Closure:
Self-seal
Peel and Seal
By End Use:
Manufacturing & Warehousing
E-commerce
Logistics & Transportation
Table of Content -
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Overview
1.2. Market Analysis
1.3. FMI Analysis & Recommendations
2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Taxonomy
2.2. Market Definition
3. Key Market Trends
3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market
3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends
4. Key Success Factors
4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis
4.2. Product USPs / Features
4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies
5. Global Padded Mailers Market Demand Analysis 2014-2020 and Forecast, 2021-2031
5.1. Historical Market Volume (Units) Analysis, 2014-2020
5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Units) Projections, 2021-2031
5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
6. Global Padded Mailers Market - Pricing Analysis
6.1. Regional Pricing Analysis
6.2. Pricing Break-up
6.3. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark
TOC to be Continue...
Increasing use of padded mailers in the pharmaceuticals sector along with surge in demand in aged population increases the production of padded mailers which also drives the market.
Padded mailers are type of mailers that protect the products in transportation of product to the customers. The padded mailers are available in different size to serve demand of different industry. The demand of padded mailers is increasing as the padded mailers are used transportation of fragile items. The padded mailers packaging is applicable for a variety of the industries such as pharmaceutical, food and beverages, healthcare, jewellery, books and others.
This padded mailers market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.
