Energy Efficient Devices Market Size Worth USD 1,771.70 Billion by 2028 | By Emergen Research

Energy Efficient Devices Market Size – USD 690.52 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.5%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of renewable energy resources ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Energy Efficient Devices Market is expected to reach a market size of USD 1,771.70 Billion at a steady CAGR of 12.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing need to reduce carbon footprint and steady shift towards utilization of renewable energy resources.

Rising need to reduce energy consumption and growing concerns regarding climatic change and environmental impact are some among many key factors driving market growth.

Increasing oil prices, fuel shortages, and growing national competition for global energy supplies are other key factors driving demand for energy efficient devices. Increasing adoption of home energy management systems and smart meters in residential and commercial buildings is also boosting growth of the energy efficient devices market.

Adoption of renewable energy resources to lower greenhouse gas emissions and reduce local pollution through reduced use of fossil fuels has been increasing over the past decade, and is expected to drive growth of the energy efficient devices market to a significant extent going froward. Stringent regulations on carbon emissions and energy consumption is also driving demand for more energy efficient devices across industrial and manufacturing sectors and industries.

Our team of experts has performed a detailed analysis of the most vital elements of the drone delivery service market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors likely to influence its growth over the forecast duration.

Key players in the market include General Electric, Cree Inc., Aclara Technologies LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Honeywell International Inc., CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Osram Licht AG, Acuity Brands, Inc., Legrand, and Zumtobel Group.

Covid impact analysis:

The latest report is the first study encompassing the current Energy Efficient Devices Market situation with respect to the COVID-19 outbreak. Since the advent of the outbreak, the global economic landscape has been grappling with adverse financial consequences. The report analyzes the drastic impact of the pandemic on this business sphere. The pandemic has affected nearly all segments of the Energy Efficient Devices Market . It has further hampered the developmental scope of various manufacturers and buyers engaged in this sector. Thus, the report studies the industry’s shifting dynamics to scrutinize the profits earned or loss suffered by different segment

Emergen Research has segmented the global energy efficient devices market on the basis of applications, product type, and region:

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Commercial Application

Residential Application

Industrial Application

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Consumer Electronics and Appliances

Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Energy Efficient Devices

Smart Lighting

Smart Electric Meters

Regional Overview:

The global Energy Efficient Devices Market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Energy Efficient Devices Market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Global Energy Efficient Devices Market Report - Table of contents:

Chapter 1 includes the global Energy Efficient Devices Market introduction, followed by an overview of the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.

Chapter 2 offers an exhaustive study of the key manufacturers of the Energy Efficient Devices Market , along with their anticipated sales and revenue shares.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the competitive outlook of the Energy Efficient Devices Market , focusing on the major manufacturers and vendor landscape.

Chapter 4 entails a broad market segmentation based on region and determines the sales, revenue, and market shares of each region over the estimated period.

Chapters 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 continue with market segmentation based on product type, application range, and market players.

