05/23/2022

Governor Lamont Signs Legislation Ratifying Agreement With Sikorsky To Grow Connecticut Jobs and Strengthen the Company’s Presence in the State

Agreement Supports More Than 30,000 Good-Paying, Direct and Indirect Connecticut Jobs for the Next 20 Years

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has signed into law Public Act 22-4, which ratifies an agreement that his administration recently reached with Lockheed Martin – the parent company of Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation – that will strengthen the aircraft manufacturing company’s presence in Connecticut through at least 2042 and support an estimated 30,000 direct and indirect jobs in the state.

The 20-year agreement, which was negotiated by the Lamont administration, ensures that if Lockheed Martin is successful in its bid to secure federal contracts for new helicopter programs that will soon replace several existing lines, the production work on those new lines will occur in Connecticut. In addition, during this two-decade period the company will keep Sikorsky’s headquarters in Stratford and maintain more than 7,000 direct jobs at its Connecticut facilities, which are located in Stratford, Bridgeport, Shelton, North Haven, and Trumbull. The agreement provides up to $75 million in performance-based incentives in the form of sales and use tax offset and tax credits.

Legislation ratifying the agreement was approved with the bipartisan, near-unanimous support of lawmakers in the Connecticut General Assembly.

Governor Lamont noted that in addition to the thousands of workers who are directly employed by Sikorsky, this agreement will indirectly support tens of thousands more jobs in Connecticut through the hundreds of local small businesses from which Sikorsky purchases supplies. Currently, Sikorsky has 242 suppliers in Connecticut.

“I can’t overstate the significance of what this means for Connecticut workers, not only for those who work directly for Sikorsky, but also for the people who are employed by the 242 suppliers located all throughout our state that contract and do business with this worldwide leading aerospace company,” Governor Lamont said. “This agreement will maintain and encourage the growth of thousands of high-tech, good-paying jobs in Connecticut for at least the next two decades. The overwhelming support from Republicans and Democrats in the legislature for this agreement shows just how much Connecticut values our partnership with Lockheed Martin and Sikorsky. I have no doubt that this will help maintain Connecticut’s global reputation as a leader in aerospace innovation and bring more high-tech, good-paying jobs to the state.”

“For nearly a century, Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company, has been a proud partner to Connecticut and business across the state,” Paul Lemmo, president of Sikorsky, said. “Our collaboration with the State of Connecticut on this project will sustain and help bring more high-tech, high-paying jobs to the state, while bolstering Connecticut’s leadership in aerospace production for decades to come. On behalf of the men and women of Sikorsky and our families, I want to thank Governor Lamont and the General Assembly for their leadership in passing this historic legislation.”

“As the proud leader of the Teamsters Local 1150, I want to thank Governor Lamont and our legislative leaders for passing this bill that will help sustain and create thousands of high wage union jobs,” Rocco Calo, secretary-treasurer/principal officer for Teamsters Local Union 1150 said. “Our workers are the best in the world, and we want to continue building the best helicopters in the world right here in Connecticut.”

The Connecticut small businesses that Sikorsky purchases supplies from are located in the following towns: