Distributed Antenna Systems Market is Anticipated to Secure a Value of US$ 29.7 Billion in 2032- FMI
Distribution Antenna System Market 2022 Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators and Forecast to 2032NEWARK, NEWARK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global distributed antenna systems market is expected to secure US$ 29.7 Billion, while exhibiting a 9.5% CAGR during the forecast period ranging from 2022 to 2032, as per a recent study published by ESOMAR-certified Company Future Market Insights. As of 2022, the market is expected to close at a valuation of US$ 12 Billion.
In the past few years, distributed antenna market has gained an enormous interest due to improvement in the wireless communication technology. Transmission and reception are the main transmission and reception. The growth in the telecom industry is one of the major factor fueling the growth of distributed antenna systems. From 2015 to 2021, the industry grew at a CAGR of 10.4%, concluding at US$ 10.8 Billion.
Moreover, with the rising initiatives taken towards the digitalization and continuous rise in usage of distributed antennas for various applications such as wireless microphone, wireless system is fueling the growth of the satellite antenna market. Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) have become a critical part of both carrier cellular networks and enterprise infrastructure. The global distributed antenna market is growing rapidly mainly due to the augmenting demand for the sustainable network connectivity. Distributed Antenna System (DAS) is a signal booster for indoor and outdoor system to strengthen the signal reception of mobile operators.
Key Takeaways
•Global distributed antenna system market to experience 2.5x growth until 2032
•Based on component, distributed antenna hardware to register maximum sales, growing at a 9.7% CAGR
•Cellular/commercial DAS to remain the top technology, flourishing at a 9.2% CAGR
•U.S to be an opportunistic distributed antenna system market, yielding US$ 8.2 Billion by 2032
•U.K to experience significant market expansion, at a value CAGR worth 8.6%
•China to be a significant investment hub, expected to yield over a billion dollar growth opportunity
•Japan & South Korea to be key players in the global market, jointly growing at a 19% CAGR
Competitive Landscape
Key players in the global Distributed antenna market include American Tower Corporation, AT&T Inc., Bird Technologies, Boingo Wireless Inc., Cobham Wireless
among others. Key developments among players include:
In June 2020: Boingo Wireless was selected by the Hawaii Tourism Authority to design, build, operate, and maintain a neutral host cellular and public safety DAS network for the Hawaii Convention Center (HCC). The long-term, 10-year agreement will bring improved cellular coverage and capacity to the 1.1 million square foot facility and help HCC accommodate connectivity demands of the 5G era.
In May 2020, SOLiD has announced the launch of edgeROU, a fiber-to-edge remote unit for the ALLIANCE DAS product family. SOLiD designed edgeROU specifically to solve the challenges experienced by mobile users in buildings. As building owners strive to improve the user experience and profitability, edgeROU, based on proven ALLIANCE technology, delivers the seamless, anytime, anywhere service customers expect.
More Valuable Insights
Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Distributed antenna market presenting a historical analysis from 2015 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.
Key Segments Covered in the Global Distributed Antenna Systems Market Report
Distributed Antenna Systems by Component
Distributed Antenna Hardware
Active Hardware
Passive Hardware
Distributed Antenna Cabling
Hybrid Distributed Antenna Systems
Distributed Antenna Services
Distributed Antenna Systems by Technology
Cellular/Commercial Distributed Antenna Systems
Public Safety Distributed Antenna Systems
Distributed Antenna Systems by End User
Distributed Antenna Systems for Offices/Corporate Campuses
Distributed Antenna Systems for Hospitality
Distributed Antenna Systems for Healthcare
Distributed Antenna Systems for Education
Distributed Antenna Systems for Transportation
Distributed Antenna Systems for Government
Distributed Antenna Systems for Industrial Use
Distributed Antenna Systems for Stadiums and Arenas
Distributed Antenna Systems for Other End Users
Distributed Antenna Systems by Region
North America Distributed Antenna Systems Market
Europe Distributed Antenna Systems Market
Asia Pacific Distributed Antenna Systems Market
Middle East & Africa Distributed Antenna Systems Market
South America Distributed Antenna Systems Market
