Global Petroleum Coke Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Petroleum Coke Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the petroleum coke market size is expected to grow from $21.56 billion in 2021 to $24.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. As per TBRC’s petroleum coke market outlook the market size is expected to grow to $34.36 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.9%. The rise in the production of steel is expected to propel the petroleum coke market growth going forward.

The petroleum coke market consists of sales of petroleum coke by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is a carbonaceous material produced by coker units in oil refineries or other cracking processes. Petroleum coke (also known as pet coke) is a by-product produced when tar sands bitumen is processed into crude oil. Bitumen has more carbon atoms than regular oil, and it is these atoms that are extracted from large hydrocarbon molecules using heat to produce pet coke. It has functioned as a relatively low-cost source of pulverized fuel for the kiln industry. It is known as green coke until it is thermally processed and converted into crystalline or calcined pet coke, which is utilized in the production of electrodes for steel and aluminum extraction.

Global Petroleum Coke Market Trends

Global Petroleum Coke Market Segments

The global petroleum coke market is segmented:

By Type: Fuel Grade, Calcined Coke

By Physical Form: Needle Coke, Sponge Coke, Catalyst Coke, Shot Coke, Purge Coke

By Application: Power Plants, Cement Kilns, Steel, Aluminum, Fertilizer, Others

By Geography: The global petroleum coke market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Petroleum Coke Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides petroleum coke global market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the petroleum coke market, petroleum coke global market share, petroleum coke global market segments and geographies, petroleum coke market players, petroleum coke market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The petroleum coke global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Petroleum Coke Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: BP Plc, Chevron Corporation, Essar Oil Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corporation, HPCL - Mittal Energy Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Trammo Inc., Valero Energy Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Phillips 66 Company, and PJSC Lukoil.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

