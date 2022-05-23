SSD Controllers Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2026

SSD Controllers Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s SSD Controllers Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘SSD Controllers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the SSD controllers market size is expected to grow from $19.45 billion in 2021 to $22.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0%. The global SSD controller market size is expected to grow to $33.65 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.8%. The increasing demand for cloud-based data centers is expected to propel the growth of the SSD controllers market.

The SSD controller market consists of sales of SSD controller products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that include electronic devices that link flash memory components to host SSD input or output interfaces or computers. Using an SSD controller, the integrated CPU delivers outstanding performance while requiring minimal power. SSD controllers are electrical components that are also included within a single integrated circuit (IC). SSD controller embedded processors employ microcontrollers with 16 or 32 bits.

Global SSD Controllers Market Trends

The introduction of 3D NAND technology in SSD controllers is a key trend in the SSD controllers market. 3D NAND also called vertical NAND or V-NAND employs a stacked design to organize memory cells within an SSD. 3D NAND allows suppliers to pack more capacity into a smaller physical space at a lower cost. It also leads to faster performance, longer battery life, and lower power usage. Every major SSD manufacturer currently offers 3D NAND SSDs.

Global SSD Controllers Market Segments

The global SSD controllers market is segmented:

By Type: Single Level Cell, Multi Level Cell, Triple Level Cell

By Storage: SATA, SAS, PCIe

By End-User: Enterprise, Automotive, Industrial, Others

By Geography: The global SSD controllers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

SSD Controllers Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides global SSD controllers market overviews, analyzes and global SSD controllers market forecasts market size and growth, global SSD controllers market share, global SSD controllers market segments and geographies, global SSD controllers market trends, global SSD controllers market players, global SSD controllers market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The global SSD controllers market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s SSD Controllers Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Marvell Technology Group (UK), Samsung (South Korea), Intel (US), Toshiba (Japan), Western Digital (US), Micron Technology Inc. (US), NetApp (US), IBM (US), Phison Electronics Corporation (Taiwan), Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (Taiwan), SandForce (US), Fusion-Io Inc., Seagate, Microsemi, Mushkin, Lexar Media, G.Skill, Violin Memory, Corsair Components, and Best IT World (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

