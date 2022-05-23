Global Nematicides Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Nematicides Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Nematicides Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the global nematicides market size is expected to grow from $1.31 billion in 2021 to $1.41 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The global nematicide market size is expected to grow to $1.69 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.6%. The increasing demand for high-value crops is expected to propel the nematicides global market growth going forward.

The nematicides global market consists of sales of nematicides by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are chemically derived compounds that kill or hurt nematodes. Nematicides have generally been broad-spectrum toxicants with high volatility or other qualities that facilitate soil movement. These are used to kill parasitic worms including roundworms and threadworms.

Global Nematicides Market Trends

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the nematicides global market. Technological advancement is a discovery of knowledge that advances technology. Major companies operating in the nematicides sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to reinforce their position.

Global Nematicides Market Segments

The global nematicides market is segmented:

By Type: Fumigants, Bio Nematicides, Organophosphates, Carbamates, Others

By Form: Granular or Powder, Liquid

By Crop Type: Fruits and Vegetables, Oilseeds, Cereals and Grains, Others

By Application: Fumigation, Soil Dressing, Drenching, Seed Treatment, Others

By Geography: The global nematicides market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd, Nufarm Limited, Bayer Crop Science AG, Certis USA L.L.C, Corteva Agriscience, Crop IQ Technology, Horizon Group, Isagro Group, Marrone Bio innovations Inc., Valent USA, Syngenta, The Dow Chemical Company, UPL Limited, Chr. Hansen, Agri Life, Bioworks Inc, and Brandt Consolidated Inc.

