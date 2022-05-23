Digestive Health Supplements Market Growing at a 6% CAGR to Reach at Valuation of US$ 29.6 Bn During 2032| Report By FMI
Digestive Health Supplements Market - Outlook On Emerging Application, Revolutionary Trends & Potential Growth Strategies 2032NEWARK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global digestive health supplements market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period (2022-2032), reaching a valuation of US$ 29.6 Bn by 2032.
Midnight snacking and irregular eating habits lead to improper digestion of food, resulting in bloating and constipation. Consumption of oily or junk food, along with lack of physical fitness and sports activities also leads to various health issues such as obesity and a weak immune system.
Long sitting hours and physical inactivity is compelling consumers to adopt dietary supplements to improve the overall health. This is resulting in increased spending on nutritional products and functional foods, thereby propelling demand for digestive health supplements.
Furthermore, growing awareness regarding the benefits of prebiotics and probiotics is driving product innovations in the market. High prevalence of digestive disorders among children, along with issues such as loss of appetite is spurring demand for prebiotics in digestive health supplements.
As the consumption of probiotic supplements aid in improving digestive health and promoting the overall microbiota modulation. In response to this, manufactures are launching products containing bacterial strains that are specifically beneficial for children and the elderly.
“Increasing preference for prebiotic dietary health supplements, along with wide availability of these products at online retail channels will continue pushing sales in the market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.
Key Takeaways:
•Based on product type, demand for prebiotic digestive health supplements is expected to remain high. account for 30% of the total market share in 2022.
•In terms of distribution channel, sales of digestive heath supplements through online channels will continue gaining traction.
•The U.S. will dominate the North America digestive health supplements market. Total sales in North America will account for 30% of the global market share in 2022.
•Demand in the U.K. will account for 20% of the Europe digestive health market share in 2022.
•India will emerge as a lucrative pocket in the South Asia digestive health supplements market owing to surging demand for functional foods.
Competitive Landscape
Key manufacturers are developing high-quality digestive supplements and are offering gluten-free products with high nutritional value. Increasing demand for value-added products in various countries is expected to prompt manufacturers to shift focus from high volume production to the production of high-quality immune health supplements and offer multifunctional ingredients with health benefits.
Top 10 producers of digestive health supplements including Nestec SA, Nutrica NV, Alimentary Health Limited, Lonza Group Ltd, Hamari Chemicals Ltd., and others hold around 35-40% of the market share.
Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global digestive health supplements market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.
By Product Type:
•Prebiotics
•Probiotics
•Enzymes
•Others
By Form:
•Capsules
•Tablets
•Powder
•Others
By Distribution Channel:
•Offline Channel
•Modern Trade
•Convenience Stores
•Specialty Stores
•Multi-brand Stores
•Other Sales Channel
•Online Channel
By Region:
•North America
•Latin America
•Europe
•East Asia
•South Asia
•Oceania
•Middle East & Africa
