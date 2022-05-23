Blockchain in Energy Market to Expand at CAGR of 56.1% During Forecast Period, Notes Study by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The rising adoption of blockchain in the energy industry and growing safety concerns related to automated grids are driving the demand for the market.

Blockchain in Energy Market Size – USD 287.0 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 56.1%, Market Trends – The rise in the penetration of Internet of Thing devices.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blockchain in Energy Market is forecasted to be worth USD 8,761.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. During the forecasted timeline, the global blockchain in the energy market is expected to rise substantially, owing to the rising adoption of blockchain in the energy industry. The growing safety concerns related to automated grids is anticipated to further propel the market growth in the forecast period. Besides, the rising internet of things technology penetration is likely to drive the market growth shortly.

Over the forecast period, the uncertain regulatory environment relating to power generations, significantly rising concerns regarding customer credibility among power management companies, is expected to inhibit the market growth.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market along with details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and top companies. The report covers all crucial and essential information related to global Blockchain in Energy market to help readers, investors, clients to gain a thorough understanding of the market and invest accordingly. Various advanced statistical tools such as SWOT analysis or Porter’s Five Forces are used in the report.

To Understand Latest Key Trends, Download Sample Report Of Blockchain in Energy Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/350

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Blockchain in Energy market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Some Key Highlights

In October 2020, GuideVision was acquired by Infosys Limited. Infosys will enhance its technological transformation with the acquisition, expanding Infosys Cobalt's cloud services offering and reaffirming its commitment to the rising ServiceNow ecosystem. Infosys' ServiceNow capabilities will be enhanced by GuideVision's training academy and offshore facilities, will provide customers in Europe unparalleled abilities in the first hybrid cloud transition.

Due to higher accessibility, the ability to efficient utilization of the network, and distributed architecture, the public segment is likely to hold the largest market. Furthermore, this category enables users to access the system, backed up by incentive-based payment authentication.

Over the forecast timeframe, the Peer-To-Peer Transaction segment is expected to lead the market. Shifting the focus on the development of RES energy, especially wind, solar & marine, to improve the production and accessibility of alternative energy will lead to the growth of the system.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Infosys Limited, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, WePower UAB, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, LO3 Energy, Inc., and BigchainDB GmbH, among others.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blockchain-in-energy-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global Blockchain in Energy Market on the basis of type, component, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Public

Private

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Services

Platform

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Peer-To-Peer Transaction

Grid Transactions

Energy Financing

Electric Vehicle

Sustainability Attribution

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Oil & Gas

Power

A closer look at the aspects including but not limited to market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report. In addition, in-depth analysis of critical factors such as spending capability, gross margin, business environment and profit for the forecast period 2020 - 2027 holds critical information and is based on curated facts and logical arguments. Importantly, validation of statistics recent acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches serve as testimonials for stakeholders, field marketing personnel, product manufacturers and business evangelists on how a product will be positioned in the real world in years to come.

Major Regions Covered in the Blockchain in Energy Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Quick Buy—Blockchain in Energy Market Research Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/350

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Blockchain in Energy market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. In case of further queries about the report, do get in touch with us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored according to your needs.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

blockchain ai market

https://www.google.ad/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blockchain-ai-market

low-cost satellite market

https://www.google.ad/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/low-cost-satellite-market

business transcription market

https://www.google.ad/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/business-transaction-market

operational database management market

https://www.google.ad/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/operational-database-management-market

smart vision sensors market

https://www.google.ad/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-vision-sensors-market

smart dust market

https://www.google.ad/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-dust-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.