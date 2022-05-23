Strategies For Global Swimming Pool Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Swimming Pool Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company covers the swimming pool market drivers and restraints, market size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Swimming Pool Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the swimming pool market size is expected to grow from $3.41 billion in 2021 to $3.6 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. As per TBRC’s swimming pool market research the market size is expected to grow to $3.91 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 2.1%. The increasing urbanization is expected to propel the growth of the swimming pool market going forward.

The swimming pool market consists of sales of the swimming pool by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that refer to the body of water that is filtrated, sanitized, and circulated to provide a refreshing experience. The swimming pool is used for recreational purposes and is built in the places such as resorts, parks, and other recreational areas. The swimming pool involves a business that is dedicated to the design, manufacture, and distribution of all components and accessories of pools.

Global Swimming Pool Market Trends

Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the swimming pool market. Major companies operating in the swimming pool sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to meet customer demand.

Global Swimming Pool Market Segments

The global swimming pool market is segmented:

By Type: Competition Pool, Recreational Swimming Pool, Children's Swimming Pool, Private Swimming Pool, Relaxation Pool

By Material: Fibreglass, Metal, Plastic

By Grade: Ordinary Swimming Pool, Eated Swimming Pool

By Construction: On or Above Ground, In-Ground

By End-User: Residential, Commercial Swimming Pool, Public Swimming Pool

By Geography: The global swimming pool market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Swimming Pool Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides swimming pool market overviews, market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the swimming pool global market, global market share, market segments and geographies, market players, market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The swimming pool global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Swimming Pool Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Cody Pools, Presidential Pools, and Spas, Compass Ceramic Pools, Concord Pools & Spas, Riverbend Sandler, Albixon, All Seasons Pools, Blue Haven, Jetform Swimming Pool, Morehead Pools, Premier Pools and Spas, Val-Pak Products, Pentair, H.C. Harrington Co.Inc., Intex Corp., Guangdong LASWIM Water Environment Equipment Co.Ltd., and Waterco Group.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

