DApps Market Top Players, Total Addressable Market and Segmentation Analysis by 2027 | Emergen Research

The growth in demand for fast and secure online transactions, and the growing adoption of blockchain technology are driving the market demand.

DApps Market Size USD 10.52 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 56.1%, Market Trends – Rise of demand for online payment and wallets, smart contacts, and online gambling.” — Emergen Research

The global DApps Market is forecasted to reach USD 368.25 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The DApps market is anticipated to expand significantly due to the growing rate of online gambling along with the need for a peer-peer transaction to reduce the chances of online payment breakdowns.

The continual adoption of advanced technology and IoT based applications among the users is augmenting the market growth. Moreover, DApps is an open-source application, which means to build this application, developers are not required to take permission from any authority. Besides, the cost-effective development charges to build a decentralized application are also stimulating the overall market growth.

DApps need to connect with other DApps for API requirements, which is a hindrance as it cannot fetch APIs over a centralized application. The DApps don't have a particular entity to do KYC verification. These drawback of DApps is restraining DApps market growth.

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global DApps market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Companies profiled in the global DApps market:

ConsenSys, Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc., SoluLab Inc, Arctouch Inc, 10clouds, OpenLedger, Ionixx Technologies Private Limited, Hyperlink InfoSystem, Perfectial Group, Fueled Technologies Pvt. Ltd, and among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

The EOS holds the largest market share, followed by TRON due to the rise of the popularity of innovative games and gambling applications. Most of the gambling and gaming DApps are hosted on EOS and TRON. Besides, the extreme scalability of EOS in terms of transaction per second provides a better platform to develop various DApps for developers.

Although the acceptance of finance DApps high-risk and gambling category is dominating the market, due to the flexible regulations and fund protection facilities, the gambling category remains the topmost used application by the user.

The E-Commerce industry is expected to grow at the fastest rate throughout the forecasted period, followed by the healthcare industry. Increasing usage of smart contracts and demand for the safer transaction process in the e-commerce business is fueling the DApps market. The healthcare industry will experience significant growth with 56.5% CAGR in the anticipated timeframe owing to features like data sharing through the DApps among hospitals and medical experts for better treatment of patients.

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global dApps market based on blockchain, category, end-use industry, and region:

Type Blockchain (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

EOS

TRON

Ethereum

IOST

Steem

Neo

Others

Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Gambling

Exchange

High-Risk

Game

Others

End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

E-Commerce

Healthcare

Transportation

Others

Subject matter experts behind the study dive deep into the competitive landscape to assess the top performers across the world and unearth the strategies that have given them a competitive edge over others operating in the DApps industry. Other vital aspects including the market share, size and growth rate for the forecast period, 2019 - 2027 also forms an important of the study and valuable resource for business owners, stakeholders, and marketing personnel planning to zero in on their business strategy.

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Features of the DApps Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

