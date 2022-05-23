Global Mortuary Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Mortuary Equipment Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Mortuary Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the mortuary equipment market size is expected to grow to $1.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.0%. The increasing mortality rates are expected to propel the mortuary equipment industry growth going forward.

The mortuary equipment market consists of sales of mortuary equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for the preservation, moving, and storage of deceased bodies. Mortuary equipment includes instruments and materials used in morgues and mortuaries to preserve dead bodies until they are transferred to a cemetery or funeral home, as well as cadavers for study and education.

Global Mortuary Equipment Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the mortuary equipment market. According to the mortuary equipment market overview, technological advancements made funeral planning more accessible and more flexible by providing eco-friendly burials, funeral service webcasting, online obituaries, and headstone technology. Key players are focusing on new technologies to lead the mortuary equipment market. For instance, in September 2020, SEHA, a UAE-based Health Services Company has opened a central mortuary in Al Ain city. The new central mortuary in Al Ain will enable the use of virtual autopsies via innovative 3D virtual radiology technology. The new facility, which was designed innovatively and is outfitted with cutting-edge technology, enables all services linked to deceased bodies to be finished in one area, with authorizations done electronically.

Global Mortuary Equipment Market Segments

The global mortuary equipment market is segmented:

By Product Type: Refrigerators and Freezers, Autopsy and Dissection Tables, Cadaver Lifts, Cadaver Trolleys, Others

By Application: Manual, Automated

By End-User: Hospitals, Academic Institutions, Research Organizations, Forensic Laboratories, Others

By Geography: The global mortuary equipment market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Mortuary Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides mortuary equipment global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global mortuary equipment market, mortuary equipment global market share, mortuary equipment global market segments and geographies, mortuary equipment market players, mortuary equipment market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The mortuary equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Mortuary Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Ferno-Washington Inc., Flexmort, LEEC Limited, Mortech Manufacturing Inc., Kugel Medical GmbH & Co. KG, EIHF Isofroid, Hygeco, S.M. Scientific Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Mopec Inc., Barber of Sheffield, C.F. di Ciro Fiocchetti & C. s.n.c., Mortuary Lift Company, Funeralia GmbH, Span Surgical Co., and Thalheimer Kühlung GmbH & Co. KG.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

