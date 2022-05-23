Global Home Care Packaging Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Home Care Packaging Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company covers the home care packaging market drivers and restraints, market size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19 on the market

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Home Care Packaging Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the home care packaging market size is expected to grow to $140.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.7%. Increasing health awareness is contributing to the home care packaging market growth.

The home care packaging market consists of sales of home care packaging products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are produced with stable materials to preserve and safeguard the contents from microbial contamination while maintaining their quality. The home care packaging includes packaging of the products that are used for maintaining the hygiene and cleanliness of the households and protecting them from damage during transporting and storing them.

Global Home Care Packaging Market Trends

Collaborations and partnerships have emerged as a key trend in the home care packaging market. According to the global home care packaging market analysis, major companies are focused on strategic collaborations and partnerships to expand their reach and meet consumer demand. For instance, in December 2021, Sonoco, a US-based packaging company acquired Ball Metalpack, a US-based company that produces aerosol cans, closures, and other packaging components for $1.35 billion in cash. This acquisition will boost Sonoco’s consumer packaging division. Additionally, in August 2020, Sonoco, a US-based packaging company acquired Can Packaging, a France-based company that manufactures sustainable paper packaging for $49 million. Sonoco gains numerous new inventions as a result of this strategic acquisition, including patented technology for producing a recyclable, high-performance all-paper package that can be created in any shape, including round, square, rectangular, oval, oblong, or triangular.

Global Home Care Packaging Market Segments

The global home care packaging market is segmented:

By Packaging Type: Bottles and Containers, Metal Cans, Cartons and Corrugated Boxes, Pouches and Bags, Others

By Material: Plastic, Paper, Metal, Glass

By Product: Dishwashing, Insecticides, Laundry Care, Toiletries, Polishes, Air Care, Others

By Geography: The global home care packaging market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Home Care Packaging Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides home care packaging market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global home care packaging market, market share, market segments and geographies, market players, market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Home Care Packaging Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Amcor Plc, Sonoco Products Company, Ball Corporation, RPC Group, Winpak Ltd, AptarGroup Inc, Silgan Holdings, DS Smith PLC, Can-Pack SA, ProAmpac LLC, Mondi, Tetra Laval, and Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

