Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 13% Through 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the V2V communication market size is expected to grow from $16.98 billion in 2021 to $19.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. As per TBRC’s vehicle-to-vehicle communication market outlook the market size is expected to grow to $32.9 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.3%. Growing concern for road safety is expected to propel the growth of the vehicle-to-vehicle communications market going forward.

The vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication market consists of sales of V2V communications technology by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that enable wireless transmission of data between the two vehicles about their speed, location, and heading. V2V communication technology enables automobiles to send and receive Omni-directional data (up to 10 times per second), giving them a 360-degree knowledge of other vehicles. V2V communication makes the user identify the threats and determine potential crash threats. To warn drivers, the technology can provide visual, tactile, and aural indicators or a mix of these signals. These warnings give drivers the potential to take action to avoid collisions.

Global Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the vehicle-to-vehicle communications market. Major companies operating in the vehicle-to-vehicle communications sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

Global Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Segments

The global vehicle-to-vehicle communication market is segmented:

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

By Connectivity: Dedicated Short-Range Communication (DSRC), Cellular

By Deployment Type: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Devices, Aftermarket Devices

By Application: Traffic Safety, Traffic Efficiency, Infotainment, Payments, Others

By Geography: The global V2V communication global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication global market overview, analyzes and forecasts vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication market size and growth for the global V2V communication market, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication global market share, V2V communication market segments and geographies, V2V communication market players, V2V communication global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The V2V communication global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: General Motors, Daimler AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen Group, Harman International Industries, Mobileye, Ford Motor Company, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Audi AG, Mercedes-Benz, Qualcomm, Cisco Systems Inc, Autotalks, DENSO Corporation, Arada Systems Inc, Nissan Motor Co.Ltd, Honda Motor Company Ltd, and Lear Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

