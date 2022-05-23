Global Fireproofing Materials Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Fireproofing Materials Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Fireproofing Materials Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the market size, major players and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Fireproofing Materials Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the fireproofing materials market size is expected to grow to $1.54 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.3%. According to the global fireproofing materials market analysis, the rising number of fire accidents is significantly contributing to the growth of the market.

Want To Learn More On The Fireproofing Materials Market Growth? Request For A Sample Now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6042&type=smp

The fireproofing materials market consists of sales of fireproofing materials by entities (organizations, partnerships, sole proprietors) that are used to limit the growth and spread of fire by providing protection for firefighters and allowing occupants to escape. Fireproofing materials are resistant to fire to safeguard the critical structures until the fire is brought under control. These are applied or embedded in the structures to offer stability and separate the building into manageable risk areas.

Global Fireproofing Materials Market Trends

New product launches are the key fireproofing materials market trends gaining popularity. According to the fireproofing materials market overview, new products launch helps to increase the safety of users from the fire. Major companies operating in the fireproofing materials sector are focused on developing advanced fireproofing materials to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, a Germany-based sealing technology, and electro-mobility company introduced several new materials and sealing innovations including fireproof material Omegat OMS-CS cap seal; and new ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) and a fluoroelastomer (FKM) developmental materials to withstand extremes. The EPDM LM426288 can be used in -77° C pressure static sealing. FKM LM426776 has long-term compression resistance at 200° C and high-temperature resistance at 270° C.

Global Fireproofing Materials Market Segments

The global fireproofing materials market is segmented:

By Type: Intumescent Coatings, Thin Film, Thick Film

By Substrate: Metal, Wood

By Technology: Solvent-Borne, Water-Borne

By End-User: Energy and Power, Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Petrochemical, Transportation and Logistics Industries, Others

By Geography: The global fireproofing materials market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read More On The Global Fireproofing Materials Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fireproofing-materials-global-market-report

Fireproofing Materials Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides fireproofing materials market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the fireproofing materials global market, fireproofing materials global market share, fireproofing materials global market segments and geographies, fireproofing materials market players, fireproofing materials global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The fireproofing materials global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Fireproofing Materials Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: 3M, Akzo Nobel N.V., Isolatek International, Sika Services AG, Etex Group, PPG Industries Inc., BASF SE, ROCKWOOL International A/S, RPM International Inc., Jotun Group, Intumescent Systems Ltd., PK Companies, and FlameOFF Coatings Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And So Much More.

Looking For Something Else? Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Fire Protection Materials For Construction Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Coatings, Mortar, Sealants And Fillers, Sheets Or Boards, Spray, Preformed Device, Putty, Cast-In Devices), By Application (Structural, Compartmentation, Opening Protection, Firestopping Materials), By End User (Commercial, Industrial, Residential) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fire-protection-materials-for-construction-global-market-report

Passive Fire Protection Global Market Report 2022 - By Product (Cementitious Materials, Intumescent Coating, Fireproofing Cladding, Others), By Application (Structural, Compartmentation, Opening Protection, Firestopping Material), By End-User (Oil And Gas, Construction, Industrial, Warehousing, Others) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/passive-fire-protection-global-market-report

Fire Detection Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Flame Detectors, Smoke Detectors, Heat Detectors), By Connectivity (Wired, Wireless), By End-Use Industry (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Hospitality &Travel, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Retail, Mining, Oil and Gas) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fire-detection-equipment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Call Us Now For Personal Assistance With Your Purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC