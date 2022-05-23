Smart Cities Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 23% Through 2026

Smart Cities Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Smart Cities Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the smart cities market drivers, size and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Smart Cities Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the smart cities market size is expected to grow from $474.95 billion in 2021 to $566.92 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4%. As per TBRC’s smart cities global market research market size is expected to grow to $1295.89 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 23.0%. The rising urbanization all over the globe is expected to drive the growth of the smart cities market going forward.

The smart cities market consists of sales of smart cities solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that employ technology to provide services and solve municipal issues. A smart city employs information and communication technology (ICT) to boost operational performance, share data with the people, and enhance government service and citizen comfort.

Global Smart Cities Market Trends

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the smart cities global market. Major companies operating in the smart cities sector are focused on innovative technologies to modernize urban transit infrastructure and deliver fast, efficient, and equitable public transportation.

Global Smart Cities Market Segments

The global smart cities market is segmented:

By Component: Solutions, Services

By Type: Roadways, Railways, Airways

By Application: Smart Governance, Smart Building, Smart Utilities, Smart Transportation, Smart Healthcare, Others

By Geography: The global smart cities market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Siemens, Cisco, Hitachi, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Schneider Electric, Huawei, Intel, ABB, Ericsson, Itron, Oracle, Accenture, Vodafone, Signify, Kapsch, AT&T, Google, TCS, AppyParking, Nokia, Samsung, SAP SE, TomTom N.V., Fujitsu, and Honeywell.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

