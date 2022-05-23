Submit Release
Education Ministry Surveys Citizens' Suggestions on Public School Improvement

MOROCCO, May 23 - The Ministry of National Education, Preschool and Sports has launched an online form for all citizens to participate in the national survey on the improvement of public school.

The Ministry relies on this online platform, accessible via the link https://www.madrastna.ma/projects/questionnaire, to collect the opinions and suggestions of all citizens on how to achieve a school that meets their expectations and aspirations.

To this end, the Ministry calls for the general dissemination of the link to access this form to all actors, parents' associations and legal guardians of students, as well as all persons involved, school partners and all components of Moroccan society so that they can actively contribute to the reform of the public school.

