Morocco's Boujdour, Italy's Battipaglia Sign Twinning Agreement to Strengthen Cooperation

MOROCCO, May 23 - A twinning agreement between Boujdour and the Italian city of Battipaglia (south) was signed on Saturday, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations of cooperation, especially in economy, culture and tourism.

As part of the decentralized cooperation between Morocco and Italy, this agreement was initialed by the mayor of Boujdour, Abdelaziz Abba, and the mayor of Battipaglia, Cecilia Frances, in the presence of several representatives of local authorities and civil society.

This agreement opens promising prospects for the consolidation of partnership ties between the two parties in the economic, tourism, environmental, associative, cultural and sporting fields in view of the significant growth that the region of Laayoune Sakia El Hamra.

On this occasion, the mayor of Battipaglia expressed the willingness of his city to strengthen trade relations with Boujdour, which has experienced significant socio-economic development.

For his part, the mayor of Boujdour has expressed his willingness to establish relations "sustainable and mutually beneficial in all sectors of common interest" with the Italian city.

The municipality of Boujdour is aware of the impact that could have such a dynamic cooperation and partnership between the two parties and is committed with all its potential and its assets to work for the success of this partnership, said Abba.

He also took the opportunity to highlight the various programs and development projects carried out in the city at economic and social levels.

The Moroccan Consul in Naples, Abdelkader Naji, said that this twinning represents "a unique model of solidarity and mutual respect and reflects the firm commitment of Morocco and Italy to establish decentralized cooperation as a strategic choice.

Naji has, in this regard, noted the dynamism that the Moroccan Sahara region, under the enlightened leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, and which predisposes it to become a strategic regional hub in terms of transatlantic connectivity and between Europe and Africa.

MAP 21 mai 2022