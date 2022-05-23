UAE National Council Speaker Hails HM the King's Pioneering Role in Supporting Al-Quds

MOROCCO, May 23 - UAE National Council (Parliament) Speaker Saqr Ghobash praised the pioneering role of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, in supporting residents of Al-Quds.

During the 33rd emergency meeting of the Arab Parliamentary Union (APU) held on Saturday in Cairo, Ghobash highlighted the role of His Majesty King Mohammed VI in the defense of the Holy City.

In addition, the chairman of the National Council recalled the positions of his country which, along with other Arab countries, reacted politically and diplomatically to all Israeli measures and decisions aimed at changing the identity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, or the legal and historical status of Al-Quds, and its Arab and Islamic character.

He called, in this sense, to put an end to Israeli practices that lead to a dangerous escalation and threaten the security of the whole region, stressing the need to adhere to the mechanisms for implementing a permanent and just solution to the Palestinian issue, in accordance with the three fundamentals.

These fundamentals are, namely, the relevant international references, the Arab Peace Initiative and the establishment of the State of Palestine on the basis of the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Al-Quds as its capital.

Morocco took part in this meeting with a delegation including the Speaker of the House of Councillors, Naama Mayara and the Moroccan Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative of the Kingdom to the League of Arab States, Ahmed Tazi.

MAP 22 mai 2022